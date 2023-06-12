Home Nation

EAM Jaishankar breaks bread with members of Dalit community in Varanasi

The G-20 Development Ministers’ Meeting under Indian presidency is scheduled to be held from June 12-13 in Varanasi.

Published: 12th June 2023 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2023 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has a meal at the residence of BJP’s Varanasi booth president Sujata Ghosia in Varanasi on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  In Varanasi to preside over the G-20 meeting of development ministers, External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar, on Sunday, claimed that in crisis, India and its leadership has always been trusted. 

“Wherever there is any crisis, we can trust our country,” Jaishankar said while addressing a seminar on Indian Foreign Policy Objectives and features at the Gandhi Adhyayan Peeth Auditorium on the eve of the G-20 meeting which commenced formally with a Sunday dinner in PM Modi’s parliamentary constituency Varanasi.

The EAM said that not just Indians but even people from over 100 developing nations had trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and that he would find a solution whenever there was a crisis. Earlier on Sunday morning, Jaishankar had breakfast at Dalit booth president Sujata Dhusia’s residence which he later wrote about on Twitter, “The breakfast was delicious. From today onwards, we are having G-20 programs in Varanasi; there will be discussions on food security, grains, fertilisers & millet.”

The G-20 Development Ministers’ Meeting under the Indian presidency is scheduled to be held from June 12-13 in Varanasi. The meeting will have a video address by the PM on Monday. The Varanasi Development Ministers’ Meeting takes place in the midst of mounting developmental challenges that have been made worse by the slowdown in the global economy, debt distress, the effects of climate change, pollution, and biodiversity loss, rising poverty and inequality, the cost of living crisis, supply chain disruptions around the world, and geopolitical tensions and conflicts.

Jaishankar held meetings with various dignitaries on the sidelines of the G-20 meeting. He also met Australian development minister Pat Conroy on Sunday. While talking about India’s foreign policy achievements and rescue operations carried out in various countries to bring home stranded Indians, he said, “You will remember Indians stranded in Ukraine were brought back through Operation Ganga. Residents in Sudan were also brought home through Operation Kaveri. Countrymen were brought from Ukraine by 90 flights. There was an earthquake in Nepal, and then there was a storm in Myanmar. Similarly, the rescue operation we did in Turkiye after the massive earthquake.” 

