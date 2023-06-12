Kejriwal returns to home turf to up ante on Centre's services ordinance against Delhi govt

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday returned to the ‘sacred stage’ of Ramlila Maidan to launch a scathing attack on the BJP-led Central government over its ordinance aimed at curtailing the city government’s powers by controlling services, warning other Opposition parties that similar ordinances will be brought to other states as well.

His Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was formed at the same venue in November 2012. The AAP supremo said that while they were in Delhi 12 years ago to fight corruption, they are now back to oust a dictator. “Twelve years ago, we were here to fight against corruption. This is a sacred stage. We are back here today to oust a dictator from the country. This is a movement to end dictatorship, to bring back democracy,” Kejriwal said while calling the ordinance an insult to the people of Delhi.

Addressing a massive crowd at a ‘Maha Rally’, Kejriwal said, “There will be a dictatorship in Delhi where the Lieutenant-Governor is supreme. People can vote for whoever they want, but the Centre will run Delhi.”

“The Supreme Court said that democracy, as well as the will of the people, is supreme. The elected government, irrespective of the party, should have the right to work. Should the Prime Minister adhere to the ruling? Modi Ji said he does not adhere to anyone. He (PM Modi) passed an ordinance,” Kejriwal said.

“I want to tell the people of Delhi that they are not alone in this fight. The people across the country and their leaders are standing in solidarity with you. Over 140 crore people across the country stand with you. This includes the people of West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, etc.”

“...I have received information that this is only the first weapon that BJP plans to use to bring changes to the Constitution that will go on to overthrow democratic institutions. Such ordinances can tomorrow be issued in Rajasthan, Punjab and Maharashtra. So, it needs to be stopped now,” he said.

