NCMC takes stock as Cyclone Biparjoy recurves towards Gujarat coast with winds reaching 150kmph

Amit Mukherjee By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the cyclonic storm Biparjoy intensifying further and assuming an extremely severe form after having recurved towards Gujarat with winds reaching a velocity of about 150 km an hour, the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) met on Monday and reviewed the preparedness of the Government of Gujarat, central ministries and other agencies as the cyclonic system is approaching the Indian coastline for landfall on June 15.

During the meeting held under the chairmanship of Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, the Director General of India Meteorological Department (IMD) briefed the Committee that the current status of cyclonic storm ‘Biparjoy’ over east-central Arabian Sea is extremely severe. “It is very likely to move nearly northward till the morning of June 14, then move north-northeast-wards and cross Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi (Gujarat) and Karachi (Pakistan) near Jakhau Port (Gujarat) by noon of June 15 with wind speed of 125-135 kmph gusting to 150 kmph,” the IMD director said.

Intensifying over a period of ten days in the Arabian Sea, Biparjoy is one of the longest-lasting cyclones to impact India in recent decades. With prolonged stay over the sea, a cyclonic formation accumulates more moisture — thereby making its nature more destructive when it makes landfall, sources in the IMD said.

Besides IMD chief, the meeting was also attended by the Chief Secretary of Gujarat, Union Home Secretary, Chairman and CEO of the Railway Board, secretaries of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Power, Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Department of Fisheries, DG Telecom, Member Secretary NDMA, CISC IDS,DG IMD, DG NDRF, DG Coast Guard and senior officers from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Villagers leave Jakhau village during evacuation ahead of cyclone Biparjoy’s landfall, in Kutch district. (Photo | PTI)

The Chief Secretary of Gujarat also apprised the Committee of the preparatory measures being taken to protect the population in the expected path of the cyclonic storm and measures being taken by the local administration. Sources in the NCMC said that Fishermen have been advised not to venture out into the sea and those at sea have been called back to safety.

A total of 21,000 boats have been parked so far. A list of all vulnerable villages has been prepared for evacuation purposes. “Adequate shelters, power supply, medicine, and emergency services are being kept in readiness and 10 teams of SDRF are being deployed,” NCMC sources said.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has already deployed 12 teams and 3 additional teams are kept in readiness in Gujarat. In addition, 15 teams, - 5 Teams each at Arrakonam (Tamil Nadu), Mundli (Odisha) and Bathinda (Punjab) are kept alert for airlifting on short notice. Rescue and relief teams of the Coast Guard, Army and Navy along with ships and aircrafts have been kept ready on standby.

A police personnel stands guard at the desserted Dabhari beach ahead of cyclone Biparjoy's landfall in Kutch, in Surat. (Photo | PTI)

An adequate number of teams and assets of the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Coast Guard are being deployed to assist the State of Gujarat in their preparedness, rescue, and restoration efforts, an MCMC official said adding regular alerts and advisories are being sent to maritime boards and all stakeholders by DG, Shipping.

Also, as part of preparedness offshore Oil fields are being monitored along with the important installations along the coastline of Gujarat and all major ports including Kandla and Mundra have been put on alert.

