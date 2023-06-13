Home Nation

G20 development ministers meet in Varanasi fails to reach consensus on Ukraine war

Published: 13th June 2023

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and other delegates during G20 Development Ministers' meeting, in Varanasi, Monday, June 12, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Differences appeared to have cropped up in the G20 meeting of development ministers in Varanasi on Monday over the Ukraine war as the conclave failed to agree on a consensus following opposition by Russia and China, despite India’s efforts to find common ground.

An outcome document and chair’s summary containing 14 paragraphs mentioned that there was no consensus on two paragraphs with the footnotes making it clear that Russia and China were the two member nations expressing opposition to the references to the Ukraine war.

The first footnote said Russia disassociated itself from the status of the document as a common outcome because of references to para 10 and 11. The second one noted that China stated the meeting outcome should not include any reference to the Ukraine crisis.

