Maha drama: Fadnavis said to be miffed as Shinde releases ads proclaiming he is more popular

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: An advertisement quoting a survey that found CM Eknath Shinde to be a more popular Chief Ministerial choice than his deputy Devendra Fadnavis has seemingly soured the equations between the two leaders.

According to the advertisement published in the newspapers on Tuesday, 26.1 per cent of respondents wanted Eknath Shinde to continue as CM while only 23.2% preferred Fadnavis at the head of the government. This has apparently miffed Fadnavis.

The published advertisements by Shiv Sena also targets BJP's earlier campaign that centred around Varati Narendra – Khali Devendra (Narendra Modi in Centre, Devendra Fadnavis in Maharashtra).

The ad did doff its hat to the BJP highlighting the fact that it was Narendra (Modi) at the Centre and Eknath (Shinde) in the state who were in the saddle and carried a photo of the two leaders sharing smiles.

It also went on to highlight the survey's claim that 30.2% chose BJP as their preferred party while 16.2% chose the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde. This combined 49.3% vote share made BJP and Shinde's Shiv Sena the choice of the people of Maharashtra, it went on to state.

Interestingly, there was no photograph of the late Balasaheb Thackeray in the ad.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena issued advertisement based on survey, Eknath Shinde is main choice of people as CM wid 26.1% preference while DCM Devendra Fadnavis got 23.2%. So, Fadnavis is no

more in race of CM ? Adv also says in Centre-Narendra while Shinde in state pic.twitter.com/Stk0tdnpl1 — Sudhir Suryawanshi (@ss_suryawanshi) June 13, 2023

Sources close to Fadnavis said the Maharashtra BJP was upset at the fact that the deputy CM was targeted in this manner through an ad built around the survey.

"Shinde is trying to claim that he should be the CM face in the 2024 Maharashtra state assembly elections as well. So, is Fadnavis out of the CM race? Besides, we are also curious to know whether our top leadership has approved such kind of advertisements where our leader Fadnavis has been insulted," said a source requesting anonymity.

Fadnavis refused to meet mediapersons after the cabinet meeting that was held later in the day. He left the meeting hall offering just a namaste.

Later, Fadnavis also went on to skip his meeting with Chief Minister Shinde scheduled in Kolhapur citing poor health. His office told mediapersons that Fadnavis was down with sinusitis and could not attend the meeting with the CM.

Eknath Shinde said the survey findings had increased the responsibilities on both him and his government. He said it underlined that the people of Maharashtra are happy with the work put in by his government, which was effectively working under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi.

When asked why Balasaheb Thackeray's photograph was missing from the advertisement, he said that Balasaheb remained in all their hearts.

NCP working president and Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule had a different take to share.

"The Maha Vikas Aghadi needs to work hard now. Shinde-Fadnavis both failed to get the majority approval rating in the survey. The people of Maharashtra are with the MVA," Sule said.

