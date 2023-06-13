Home Nation

Poori, samosa, pizza among food items banned from Amarnath yatri menu

Besides, there is also a ban on serving non-vegetarian food, alcohol, tobacco, gutka, pan masala, cigarettes, and other intoxicants to the yatris.

Published: 13th June 2023 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2023 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Amarnath Yatra

FILE - Piligrims move towards holy cave shrine of Amarnath, in Baltal. (Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  Ahead of the start of the annual Amarnath Yatra, the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) has imposed a ban on serving halwa poori, samosas, jalebi, gulab jamun, pizza, dosa, fried roti and “other junk and unhealthy food” to yatris during the two-month long pilgrimage to the cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas.

For the first time, SASB has released a food menu for the yatris performing the pilgrimage to the cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas. The 62-day yatra begins on July 1 from both the traditional Pahalgam route in south Kashmir and the shortest Baltal track in central Kashmir. The yatra will culminate on Raksha Bandhan on August 31.

As per the food menu, heavy pulav, fried rice, poori, bathura, pizza, burger, stuffed parantha, dosa and fried roti, bread with butter, cream-based foods, pickle, chutney, fried papad, chowmein and all other fried/fast food would not be served to the yatris by the community kitchens (langars) set up by the SASB this year.

The SASB has set up about 120 langars for pilgrims along the twin yatra routes of Pahalgam and Baltal. The board has also banned the serving of cold drinks, halwa, jalebi, gulab jamun, laddu khoya burfi, rasgulla and all such items, crunchy snacks (high in fat and salts) chips, matthi, namkeen mixture, pakora, samosa, fried dry fruits and all other deep fried items to the yatris during the yatra.

Besides, there is also a ban on serving non-vegetarian food, alcohol, tobacco, gutka, pan masala, cigarettes, and other intoxicants to the yatris. An SASB official said this is not the first time that the ban has been imposed on serving junk and unhealthy food. This kind of advisory, he said, is being issued every year for pilgrims intending to perform the yatra.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amarnath Yatra
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp