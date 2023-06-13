Violence escalates in run-up to rural polls in Bengal, three injured

Pranab Mondal By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: Even as the state election commission (SEC) had imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CRPC in a 1km-radius of all nomination centres of panchayat elections, violence continued unabated on Monday during the filing of nomination papers, a senior official said. The panchayat polls are slated to be held on July 8 and the last date for filing nominations is June 15.

BJP MLA from Sanamukhi in Bankura Dibakar Gharami was allegedly manhandled when he was accompanying the party candidate to submit his nomination papers. Trinamool Congress supporters allegedly waylaid him and his accomplices and assaulted them with the intention to stop them from filing the nomination papers CPI claims that their members were attacked by the ruling TMC supporters while on their way to file nomination papers in East Burdwan’s Barsul, Minakhan, North 24 Parganas and Raninagar in Murshidabad.

However, in Shaktigarh, East Burdwan, several policemen were injured in a clash between the supporters of CPI and the TMC. The clashes also left several injured. Responding to petitions filed by opposition parties, the Calcutta High Court proposed the SEC extend the deadline for filing nominations and postpone the panchayat polls.

A bench of Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya observed that a six-day nomination period was too short and it should be extended. The state poll panel proposed to extend the nomination deadline till June 16. It also proposed the extension of the nomination period each day by two hours. The court, however, reserved its judgment.

Oppn left ‘stumped’

A sudden spike in the sale of cricket stumps in rural Bengal in the last two days has become a cause of concern for the political parties. With no cricket matches scheduled during summer, the state Opposition parties fear that they might be used in the Panchayat elections to intimidate the Opposition. Political observers said the sudden disappearance of cricket stumps indicates violence.

