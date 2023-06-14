Home Nation

Cyclone Biparjoy: Authorities face reluctance of villagers in coastal Kutch as evacuation on in full swing

Village head Adam Ibrahim said they have agreed to move to shelters but nearly half of the residents will stay back in the village with a population of 400.

Published: 14th June 2023 12:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2023 12:57 AM   |  A+A-

Lifeguards on patrol while high tidal waves lash the shore as the Biporjoy cyclone intensifies into a severe cyclonic storm, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

Lifeguards on patrol while high tidal waves lash the shore as the Biporjoy cyclone intensifies into a severe cyclonic storm, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KUTCH: Hundreds of people are being evacuated from coastal villages in Kutch district in view of cyclone Biparjoy but authorities are facing a challenge as many villagers are reluctant to leave their livestock and belongings behind.

The powerful cyclone is likely to make landfall near Jakhau port in Kutch district on Thursday evening.

Districts of Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka and Jamnagar are likely to be affected the most, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

In Ashirwada village, located 5 km away from the coast in Kutch district, people agreed to move out only after police and revenue officers held meetings to convince them.

Fishermen family members take shelter at a primary school ahead of the landfall of Biparjoy cyclone, at Jakhau village of Kutch district. (Photo | PTI)

Government Labour Officer C T Bhatt said the administration wants to avoid casualties in the cyclone.

"The administration is working to evacuate residents of a 10 km area of the sea," he told PTI on Tuesday.

"We are shifting people to shelters that can withstand the impact of the cyclone. We are taking care of them by providing them food and other basic things," he said.

Village head Adam Ibrahim said they have agreed to move to shelters but nearly half of the residents will stay back in the village with a population of 400.

"We rear cattle for survival. We cannot leave them behind. Those who have kaccha houses will leave. Women and children will be sent to shelters," he said.

View of a damaged house due to heavy rainfall and strong winds ahead of Cyclone Biparjoy's expected landfall, in Porbandar. (Photo | PTI) 

Another villager, Kasam Baksh, said they were aware that the administration is helping them.

People are being evacuated in buses and private vehicles. At least 78 people have been shifted to Jakhau primary school, which is converted into a shelter, from various villages so far.

"We were shifted here from Jakhau Port. Our belongings worth lakhs are lying in our shanties. What will happen to them in the cyclone? Will the government give compensation for the damages?" asked Havabai, an evacuee.

She claimed the administration is not providing proper food to our children.

Residents of Mohadi village, located on the coastline, are also evacuated.

"We have provided them shelter in a cement company," officer A N Asarwa said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
evacuated coastal villages Kutch cyclone Biparjoy
India Matters
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp