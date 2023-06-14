Cyclone Biparjoy: Authorities face reluctance of villagers in coastal Kutch as evacuation on in full swing

By PTI

KUTCH: Hundreds of people are being evacuated from coastal villages in Kutch district in view of cyclone Biparjoy but authorities are facing a challenge as many villagers are reluctant to leave their livestock and belongings behind.

The powerful cyclone is likely to make landfall near Jakhau port in Kutch district on Thursday evening.

Districts of Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka and Jamnagar are likely to be affected the most, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

In Ashirwada village, located 5 km away from the coast in Kutch district, people agreed to move out only after police and revenue officers held meetings to convince them.

Fishermen family members take shelter at a primary school ahead of the landfall of Biparjoy cyclone, at Jakhau village of Kutch district. (Photo | PTI)

Government Labour Officer C T Bhatt said the administration wants to avoid casualties in the cyclone.

"The administration is working to evacuate residents of a 10 km area of the sea," he told PTI on Tuesday.

"We are shifting people to shelters that can withstand the impact of the cyclone. We are taking care of them by providing them food and other basic things," he said.

Village head Adam Ibrahim said they have agreed to move to shelters but nearly half of the residents will stay back in the village with a population of 400.

"We rear cattle for survival. We cannot leave them behind. Those who have kaccha houses will leave. Women and children will be sent to shelters," he said.

View of a damaged house due to heavy rainfall and strong winds ahead of Cyclone Biparjoy's expected landfall, in Porbandar. (Photo | PTI)

Another villager, Kasam Baksh, said they were aware that the administration is helping them.

People are being evacuated in buses and private vehicles. At least 78 people have been shifted to Jakhau primary school, which is converted into a shelter, from various villages so far.

"We were shifted here from Jakhau Port. Our belongings worth lakhs are lying in our shanties. What will happen to them in the cyclone? Will the government give compensation for the damages?" asked Havabai, an evacuee.

She claimed the administration is not providing proper food to our children.

Residents of Mohadi village, located on the coastline, are also evacuated.

"We have provided them shelter in a cement company," officer A N Asarwa said.

KUTCH: Hundreds of people are being evacuated from coastal villages in Kutch district in view of cyclone Biparjoy but authorities are facing a challenge as many villagers are reluctant to leave their livestock and belongings behind. The powerful cyclone is likely to make landfall near Jakhau port in Kutch district on Thursday evening. Districts of Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka and Jamnagar are likely to be affected the most, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In Ashirwada village, located 5 km away from the coast in Kutch district, people agreed to move out only after police and revenue officers held meetings to convince them. Fishermen family members take shelter at a primary school ahead of the landfall of Biparjoy cyclone, at Jakhau village of Kutch district. (Photo | PTI) Government Labour Officer C T Bhatt said the administration wants to avoid casualties in the cyclone. "The administration is working to evacuate residents of a 10 km area of the sea," he told PTI on Tuesday. "We are shifting people to shelters that can withstand the impact of the cyclone. We are taking care of them by providing them food and other basic things," he said. Village head Adam Ibrahim said they have agreed to move to shelters but nearly half of the residents will stay back in the village with a population of 400. "We rear cattle for survival. We cannot leave them behind. Those who have kaccha houses will leave. Women and children will be sent to shelters," he said. View of a damaged house due to heavy rainfall and strong winds ahead of Cyclone Biparjoy's expected landfall, in Porbandar. (Photo | PTI) Another villager, Kasam Baksh, said they were aware that the administration is helping them. People are being evacuated in buses and private vehicles. At least 78 people have been shifted to Jakhau primary school, which is converted into a shelter, from various villages so far. "We were shifted here from Jakhau Port. Our belongings worth lakhs are lying in our shanties. What will happen to them in the cyclone? Will the government give compensation for the damages?" asked Havabai, an evacuee. She claimed the administration is not providing proper food to our children. Residents of Mohadi village, located on the coastline, are also evacuated. "We have provided them shelter in a cement company," officer A N Asarwa said.