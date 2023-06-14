Cyclone 'Biporjoy' will create havoc in coastal Gujarat

Jitendra Choubey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian Meteorological Department has warned that the cyclone ‘Biporjoy’ will create havoc in coastal areas of Gujarat. It advised people to take appropriate measures as the landfall of cyclone scheduled on June 15 between Mandvi and Karachi.

The Cyclone’s intensity will damage even pucca houses, overhead power transmission, uproot big trees and inundate low-lying areas.

The Cyclone would cause very rough sea conditions and tidal waves up to 2-3 m height above astronomical tide, likely to inundate low-lying areas of Saurashtra and Kutch coasts (Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka, Jamnagar and Morbi districts coasts during landfall leading to inundation of low lying areas. These regions will witness ‘heavy rainfall’ to ‘extremely heavy rainfall’ of more than 200 mm, especially in Saurashtra and the north Gujarat.

Skymet, a private weather service provider, said the effect of the Cyclone today caused heavy rainfall in Gujarat.

“Heavy rain lashed Veraval(204 mm), Porbander (79mm), Junagarh(101 mm), Dwarka(30 mm), and Okha(16 mm)” says Mahesh Palawat of Skymet. “The will further intensify, and winds will be extreme as the cyclone nears to coast,” he added.

The re-curving Cyclone has changed its path five times. IMD also expects a change in its path in another two days. However, IMD cannot predict precise landfall. As per the current assessment, the landfall would be near Jakhau port in Gujarat, between Mandvi (Gujrat) and Karachi (Pakistan).

Since 1965, Biporjoy is going to be the third Cyclone in the month of June. Earlier, two cyclones crossed the Gujarat coast in 1996, a severe cyclone and another extremely severe cyclonic storm in 1998.

The life of ‘Biporjoy’ cyclone would be longer than the previous two cyclones of the Arabian sea – Gaja (2018) and Kyarr (2019), those lives were of 9 days and 15 hrs.

However, IMD clarified that the Cyclone does not impact the ongoing southwest monsoon.

“Initially, the cyclone has further advances the southwest monsoon, but as it moved north, now it is detached from monsoon” said Dr.Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of Meteorology, IMD.

However, Dr Roxy Mathew Koll, Climate Scientist at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology and Lead IPCC Author, sees the severe Cyclone as a sign of a weak monsoon.

“We are presently witnessing weak Monsoon winds, and under such circumstances, a cyclone develops favourably in the Arabian Sea. If the southwest Monsoon current is strong, winds blow in two directions – southwest in lower levels and northeast in upper levels. This would not allow the weather system to rise vertically and form into a cyclonic storm.” said Koll.

Climatologists observed that significant increase in the frequency, duration and intensity of cyclones in the Arabian Sea. There has been a 52% increase in cyclones in the Arabian Sea, while very severe cyclones have increased by 150%. They attribute this phenomenon to climate change.

NEW DELHI: The Indian Meteorological Department has warned that the cyclone ‘Biporjoy’ will create havoc in coastal areas of Gujarat. It advised people to take appropriate measures as the landfall of cyclone scheduled on June 15 between Mandvi and Karachi. The Cyclone’s intensity will damage even pucca houses, overhead power transmission, uproot big trees and inundate low-lying areas. The Cyclone would cause very rough sea conditions and tidal waves up to 2-3 m height above astronomical tide, likely to inundate low-lying areas of Saurashtra and Kutch coasts (Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka, Jamnagar and Morbi districts coasts during landfall leading to inundation of low lying areas. These regions will witness ‘heavy rainfall’ to ‘extremely heavy rainfall’ of more than 200 mm, especially in Saurashtra and the north Gujarat. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Skymet, a private weather service provider, said the effect of the Cyclone today caused heavy rainfall in Gujarat. “Heavy rain lashed Veraval(204 mm), Porbander (79mm), Junagarh(101 mm), Dwarka(30 mm), and Okha(16 mm)” says Mahesh Palawat of Skymet. “The will further intensify, and winds will be extreme as the cyclone nears to coast,” he added. The re-curving Cyclone has changed its path five times. IMD also expects a change in its path in another two days. However, IMD cannot predict precise landfall. As per the current assessment, the landfall would be near Jakhau port in Gujarat, between Mandvi (Gujrat) and Karachi (Pakistan). Since 1965, Biporjoy is going to be the third Cyclone in the month of June. Earlier, two cyclones crossed the Gujarat coast in 1996, a severe cyclone and another extremely severe cyclonic storm in 1998. The life of ‘Biporjoy’ cyclone would be longer than the previous two cyclones of the Arabian sea – Gaja (2018) and Kyarr (2019), those lives were of 9 days and 15 hrs. However, IMD clarified that the Cyclone does not impact the ongoing southwest monsoon. “Initially, the cyclone has further advances the southwest monsoon, but as it moved north, now it is detached from monsoon” said Dr.Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of Meteorology, IMD. However, Dr Roxy Mathew Koll, Climate Scientist at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology and Lead IPCC Author, sees the severe Cyclone as a sign of a weak monsoon. “We are presently witnessing weak Monsoon winds, and under such circumstances, a cyclone develops favourably in the Arabian Sea. If the southwest Monsoon current is strong, winds blow in two directions – southwest in lower levels and northeast in upper levels. This would not allow the weather system to rise vertically and form into a cyclonic storm.” said Koll. Climatologists observed that significant increase in the frequency, duration and intensity of cyclones in the Arabian Sea. There has been a 52% increase in cyclones in the Arabian Sea, while very severe cyclones have increased by 150%. They attribute this phenomenon to climate change.