For India, rise of Africa is key to geopolitical rebalancing: External Affairs Minister Jaishankar

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India’s development partnership with Africa will have a strong focus on digital and green issues, healthcare, food security and water, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday. For India, the rise of Africa is key to geopolitical rebalancing, he added.

Jaishankar was speaking at the 18th CII EXIM Bank India Conclave on the India-Africa Growth Partnership.

Referring to the significant growth in India-Africa bilateral trade flows, Jaishankar said that the implementation of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) will pave the way for increased investments by Indian companies in Africa. “India is already among the top five large investors in Africa and I am confident that this will grow in the coming times," he added.

Meanwhile, the Vice President of Zimbabwe CGDN Chiwenga said that it was a boon to have deep bilateral relations amidst geopolitical tensions and pandemic.

"The implementation of the AfCFTA would trigger investments, and develop the tourism sector, agriculture and manufacturing,’’ said Chiwenga.

The Deputy Prime Minister of Republic of Congo Vital Kamerhe Lwa Kanyiginyo said that Congo has been preserving its forest cover, rich with mineral resources and has the potential to generate hydropower which can be utilised for accelerated development. He welcomed Indian businesses to participate in construction of rail lines and highways connecting the remotest areas of the African continent.

"India staunchly supports Africa’s fight against colonialism and our ties are not transactional. The rise of Africa is key to global rebalancing," said Jaishankar while addressing the conclave.

India has battled at the WTO with their African partners for accessibility of vaccines and now it is extending support and expertise in imparting high level education in Africa by setting up IITs. India is expected to inaugurate the first foreign campus of the IIT in Tanzania for which Jaishankar will travel there. India is also imparting tele-education to African youth and is among the top five investors in Africa.

"India has always stood by its friends in times of need and has supported countries like Mozambique, Mauritius and Madagascar. We are keen to share our experience with Africa for clean energy," Jaishankar added.

