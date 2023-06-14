Home Nation

G20 delegates visit Sarnath on last day

Published: 14th June 2023 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2023 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

Representatives from various countries participating in G20 meetings, visit the Sarnath, in Varanasi, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  After the successful culmination of the ongoing G-20 Development Ministers meeting in Varanasi, the delegates, accompanied by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, visited the spiritual Buddhist site of Sarnath on Tuesday.

The foreign delegates saw the ancient monument, Dhamek Stupa, and museum among others during their visit. The Uttar Pradesh government had also designated 115 guides who were accompanied the foreign delegates.

During the Sarnath tour, the foreign delegates performed ’parikrama’ of the 43.6 m high and 28 m wide Dhamek Stupa.  A cultural programme was also organised later, after which all the guests left for Delhi.
Earlier, the G20 Development Ministers’ Conference in Varanasi adopted an ambitious seven-year action plan presented by India to accelerate progress on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by the G20 countries.

Besides, another document was accepted in the meeting with the aim of increasing cooperation and partnership regarding sustainable lifestyles for meeting climate change goals. The outcome of the document adopted will be presented for consideration by G-20 leaders at the Leaders’ Summit to be held in New Delhi on September 9 and 10 in 2023.

