PM Modi to virtually address BJP workers of 10 lakh booths in the country on June 27 

The election in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh is due later this year.

Published: 14th June 2023 06:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2023 06:41 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address BJP leaders and workers across 10 lakh booths in the country on June 27 from Bhopal, a senior party leader said on Wednesday.

MP Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit president VD Sharma said 2,500 leaders of the party from various states will attend this event.

"The prime minister will reach Bhopal on June 27 and flag off Vande Bharat Express. He will address BJP workers from 10 lakh booths across the country virtually," said Sharma, the Lok Sabha member from Khajuraho.

Sharma claimed 38 lakh workers from 64,100 booths in Madhya Pradesh will also take part in this program.

"If the prime minister allows, we will hold a roadshow in Bhopal," he said.

He said the PM will also visit Dhar on June 27.

Comments

