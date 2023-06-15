Advert politics leaves Maharashtra CM Shinde in damage-control mode

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: A day after snubbing his deputy Devendra Fadnavis over popular CM choice, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on Wednesday in a damage control step published a second advertisement putting photographs of all prominent leaders. The commercial also dropped the objectionable content that was published in earlier advertisements.

There is, however, no sign of an end to the brewing tussle between the BJP and the Shiv Sena (Shinde) as BJP Rajya Sabha MP Anil Bonde called Eknath Shinde a “frog that is limited to Thane district only”.

Sources said that Shinde-led Shiv Sena ministers in cabinet meetings expressed displeasure over BJP’s pressure tactics to remove their six cabinet ministers and leaking this information to the media.

“However, BJP refused saying that they did not leak the information. There was a word of war, but both the party leaders decided not to make any provocative statements that will add fuel to the fire and spoil the atmosphere and bring out the differences in the cadre as well. We have to restrain from making any such comments in the media,” said a senior minister of Shiv Sena requesting anonymity.

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule said that they were upset with the chief minister Eknath Shinde for a mischievous advertisement insulting Devendra Fadnavis by showing it in poor light with the help of survey reports. “CM Eknath Shinde has a big heart and he should take both the party along and do the work. I will meet him and try to iron out the differences between both party leaders. We are happy that Shiv Sena issued the second advertisement correcting the error of earlier advertisements,” Bawankule said.

Senior BJP leader said that Shinde by issuance of this advertisement has asserted his positions as chief minister of Maharashtra and leader of Shiv Sena. “Shinde should not consider Thane as a whole Maharashtra. Earlier Uddhav Thackeray made the same mistake. Thackeray thought that Mumbai is Maharashtra. Someone must be misguiding Eknath Shinde. We also want to know whether this survey where Shinde is more popular than Fadnavis is carried out only in Thane. Devendra Fadnavis is working for all communities,” said Bonde.

The tussle between BJP and Shiv Sena came out after the Shiv Sena’s issuance of advertisements which on the basis of a survey said Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde is more popular than deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. The survey stated that 26 per cent of people prefer Eknath Shinde as chief minister of Maharashtra while 23 per cent prefer Fadnavis.

Interestingly, in this snubbing of Devendra Fadnavis advertisements, no photograph of Fadnavis was used. As a result of this tussle, Fadnavis cancelled his out tour with the CM, citing ill health as a reason.

The second advertisement on Wednesday wherein the same survey combined data published stating 49 per cent of people want the Shinde-Fadnavis government back in Maharashtra. It also published the photographs of the late Balasaheb Thackeray, Anand Dighe, Amit Shah, Devendra Fadnavis along with nine cabinet ministers of Eknath Shinde. Sanjay Raut (UBT) Rajya Sabha member said that Devendra Fadnavis has been badly humiliated through the Shinde faction’s advertisements.

‘Shinde-led Sena upset with BJP’s tactics’

