Chouhan decides to give e-scooters to Class XII toppers in poll-bound MP

Published: 15th June 2023 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2023 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday gave its nod to provide e-scooters to boys and girls who top the Class 12 exam at government schools. The decision by the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government comes ahead of the Assembly polls scheduled later this year.  

The state cabinet, under the new scheme, has decided to provide e-scooters to boys and girls who top the Class 12 to encourage them in their studies. If more than one student has the highest marks then all of them will get the benefit of the scheme, said State Home Minister Narottam Mishra, also the government’s official spokesperson. 

A petrol-run scooter will be provided in areas where e-scooter is not available. Around 9,000 students will benefit from the scheme. A provision of Rs 135 crore has been made in the budget for the year 2023-24 for the implementation of the scheme, he added.  

The decision by the state cabinet came a few days after the chief minister transferred the first monthly instalment of Rs 1000 each into the bank accounts of 1.25 crore financially weak married women under the Laadli Behana Scheme, announced incentives for Anganwadi workers and hiked the annual financial support to farmers by Rs 2,000 under the CM Kisan Kalyan Scheme. 

Taking a dig at the CM and his government on this latest development, state Congress president Kamal Nath said, “Just wait, after announcing to provide e-scooters to topper students, the CM can also announce providing helicopters.” 

On Wednesday, the state cabinet also approved the ‘Cooperative Policy of MP, 2023’ and authorised the cooperative department to prepare and implement a time-bound action plan. The policy aims to pave the way towards making cooperatives a people’s movement in the state.

Committees will be formed in new areas through co-operatives and employment opportunities will be created.  The cabinet approved a proposal to increase the family income limit to Rs 8 lakh for scholarships for SC and ST students.

Schemes galore 

Class 12 toppers at govt schools to get e-scooters. 

Around 9,000 students will benefit from the scheme. A petrol-run scooter will be provided in areas where e-scooter is not available.

The Shivraj Singh Chouhan cabinet also approved a proposal to increase the family income limit from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 8 lakh for scholarships for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe students.

Rs 135 crore allotted for the implementation of the scheme in the year 2023-24 

