Cyclone Biparjoy makes landfall in Gujarat

AHMEDABAD/NEW DELHI: Strong winds and heavy rains lashed the Kutch and Saurashtra coasts as Cyclone Biparjoy made landfall near Jakhau Port in Gujarat on Thursday evening after churning across the Arabian Sea for more than 10 days, with multi-agency response teams remaining on high alert for relief and rescue operations.

As cyclone Biparjoy brought heavy rains to several parts of Gujarat, a cattle-rearer duo of father and son died while trying to save their goats stuck in a flooded ravine in Bhavnagar district on Thursday.

At least three people were injured in incidents of treefall in Gujarat's Devbhoomi Dwarka district as cyclone Biparjoy made landfall with destructive wind speed and incessant rains on Kutch coast on Thursday evening, officials said.

Ahead of the landfall near Jakhau Port in Kutch district, about one lakh people in the path of Biparjoy (meaning disaster or calamity in Bengali) in coastal districts were moved to safer places.

"Dense convective clouds have entered Kutch and Devbhumi Dwarka districts and therefore, the landfall process has commenced. It will continue until midnight," IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said in New Delhi.

Landfall indicates a cyclonic storm moving over land after being over water. The eye of the cyclone is around 50 km in diameter. Biparjoy is marching ahead with a speed of 13-14 kmph. Thus, it will take around five hours for the wall cloud and the eye to completely cross into the land, Mohapatra said.

Destructive wind force uprooted many trees and electric polls near Jakhau and Mandvi towns of Kutch as tin sheets and plastic shades were blown away.

"Three persons sustained injuries in Devbhoomi Dwarka district after a tree fall and they are being treated. Teams of the Gujarat police, the NDRF and the Army are working at ground level in different parts of Dwarka to remove uprooted trees and electric poles," Sanghavi said.

The 'very severe' cyclonic storm Biparjoy is centered over north Arabian Sea but it is coming closer to the Saurashtra coast with a wind speed of 115-125 kmph, gusting to 140 kmph, the IMD said in a statement in Ahmedabad.

ALSO READ | Cyclone Biparjoy: 82,000 people evacuated to safe places in Pakistan

Authorities have evacuated around one lakh people living in vulnerable areas in coastal districts of Gujarat following a prompt warning from the IMD about the "extensive damaging potential" of the cyclone, the second powerful storm to hit the state in three years after 'Tauktae' in May 2021.

Officials said 15 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, 12 of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and personnel of the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, Indian Coast Guard and Border Security Force have been deployed for relief and rescue operations.

The Met office had earlier warned of very heavy (11.5 cm to 20.4 cm) to extremely heavy rainfall (over 20.5 cm) in Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka, Jamnagar, Porbandar, Rajkot, Morbi and Junagarh districts.

It said the cyclone would cause 'astronomical tide' with a storm surge of 2-3 metres height that could inundate low-lying areas in Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka, Porbandar, Jamnagar and Morbi districts during the landfall.

Sea conditions are phenomenal (waves could be 10 to 14 metres high) in the northeast and the adjoining east-central Arabian Sea and all activities, including oil exploration, ship movement and fishing, have been suspended.

Biparjoy, the first cyclone in the Arabian Sea this year, rapidly underwent rapid intensification on June 6 and June 7, escalating from just a cyclonic circulation to a very severe cyclonic storm in just 48 hours, defying earlier predictions.

The IMD data shows Biparjoy has become the cyclone with the longest lifespan in the Arabian Sea.

The life period of Biparjoy, which developed over the southeast Arabian Sea at 5.30 am on June 6, is about 10 days and 12 hours so far.

The extremely severe cyclone Kyarr of 2019 over the Arabian Sea had a life of 9 days and 15 hours.

Nearly one lakh people living in eight coastal districts have been shifted to temporary shelters in Gujarat as a precautionary measure.

"Of 94,427 persons evacuated so far, 46,800 were evacuated in Kutch district, followed by 10,749 in Devbhumi Dwarka, 9,942 in Jamnagar, 9,243 in Morbi, 6,822 in Rajkot, 4,864 in Junagadh, 4,379 in Porbandar and 1,605 in Gir Somnath district," a state government release said.

Cyclone Warning for Saurashtra & Kutch Coasts: RED MESSAGE.VSCS BIPARJOY at 1730IST today near lat 22.8N and lon 67.9E about 70km WSW of Jakhau Port (Gujarat),130km WNW of Devbhumi Dwarka. LANDFALL PROCESS HAS COMMENCED. pic.twitter.com/M8S8lL8x0A — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 15, 2023

The cyclone will bring extremely heavy rainfall in Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka and Jamnagar, with wind speeds remaining high even on Friday despite reduction in intensity, IMD Ahmedabad director Manorama Mohanty said.

Officials said the cyclone will cause total destruction of thatched houses and extensive damage to 'kachcha' houses, and some damage to pucca homes.

Indore and Ujjain districts of Madhya Pradesh may see gusty winds and light rainfall in the next 24 hours due to cyclone Biparjoy, a senior official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday evening.

It will also cause uprooting of power and communication poles, damage and flood approach roads, with district authorities making extensive preparations to ensure there is no disruption in power and water supplies, they added.

"The Army has deployed 27 relief columns in Bhuj, Jamnagar, Gandhidham, Dhrangadhra as well as forward locations at Naliya, Dwarka and Mandvi.

The Air Force has kept one helicopter each on standby at Vadodara, Ahmedabad and Delhi. The Navy has positioned 10-15 teams, each consisting of five diverse and good swimmers, at Okha, Porbandar and Bakasura for rescue and relief," an official said.

Indian Air Force assets are in operational readiness for relief and rescue work that would follow the landfall of cyclone 'Biparjoy', the IAF said.

"#IAF assets in Op readiness for relief and rescue operations that would follow the landfall of #Cyclonebiparjoy. IAF is committed to assist fellow citizens to tackle contingencies that arise due to the cyclone," the IAF tweeted.

The information and broadcasting ministry has asked media organisations, including television channels, to take "abundant precaution" while deploying their personnel to cover cyclone Biparjoy to ensure their safety.

In an advisory in New Delhi, the ministry said media personnel, especially of satellite television channels, will be engaged in the ground reporting of the cyclone and other related incidents.

"Given the possible impact of the cyclone, reporting from the ground level may pose serious risks of safety and security of the reporters and the cameramen and other personnel deployed by the private satellite TV channels for reporting this incident," it said.

"We won't be surprised if some areas record more than 25 cm of rainfall. Usually, they do not receive such intense precipitation at this time of the year. Therefore, there is a risk of flooding in the low-lying areas," Mohapatra cautioned.

Meteorologists had warned of extensive damage to standing crops, houses, roads, electricity and communication poles, and flooding of escape routes.

Hugh tides could inundate low-lying areas of Saurashtra and Kutch coasts, they said.

Its impending landfall in the evening, along with the anticipated heavy rain and storm surge, has led to the evacuation of over 94,000 people living in vulnerable areas.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said the cyclone would bring extremely heavy rainfall and cause an 'astronomical tide' with a storm surge of 2-3 metres in height that could inundate low-lying areas in Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka, Porbandar, Jamnagar and Morbi districts during landfall.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Railway Protection Force (RPF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Army units are on standby to provide assistance and support, said Amit Arora, the collector of Kutch, Gujarat.

Cyclone Biparjoy key developments:

94,427 relocated to safe locations --- 4864 in Junagadh, 46,823 in Kutch, 9942 in Jamnagar, 4379 in Porbandar, 10,749 in Devbhoomi Dwarka, 1605 in Gir Somnath, 9243 in Morbi, and 6822 in Rajkot.

4864 in Junagadh, 46,823 in Kutch, 9942 in Jamnagar, 4379 in Porbandar, 10,749 in Devbhoomi Dwarka, 1605 in Gir Somnath, 9243 in Morbi, and 6822 in Rajkot. 8,900 children , 1,131 pregnant women and 4,697 elderly persons have been shifted.

, 1,131 and 4,697 have been shifted. 1,521 shelter homes set up; Medical teams are visiting them.

set up; Medical teams are visiting them. Several parts of Kutch, Jamnagar, Rajkot, Porbandar, Devbhumi Dwarka and Amreli received heavy rainfall from 10-20 mm in six hours till Thursday noon.

from 10-20 mm in six hours till Thursday noon. During the last three days, a total of 2248 mm of rain has been reported in 55 talukas, with eight districts facing the prospect of a storm.

has been reported in 55 talukas, with eight districts facing the prospect of a storm. Heavy to very heavy rainfall predicted in Banaskantha and Patan on June 16.

predicted in Banaskantha and Patan on June 16. 400 uprooted trees removed; roads have been repaired.

removed; roads have been repaired. 33 NDRF teams stationed in Gujarat and Maharashtra.

stationed in Gujarat and Maharashtra. 18 NDRF teams placed in Gujarat, 1 in Diu.

placed in Gujarat, 10-15 Navy teams with five swimmers each, at Okha, Porbandar and Bakasura.

with five swimmers each, at Okha, Porbandar and Bakasura. One Air Force helicopter each at Vadodara, Ahmedabad and Delhi.

each at Vadodara, Ahmedabad and Delhi. 27 Army columns in Bhuj, Jamnagar, Gandhidham, Dhrangadhra; Forward locations at Naliya, Dwarka and Mandvi.

in Bhuj, Jamnagar, Gandhidham, Dhrangadhra; Forward locations at Naliya, Dwarka and Mandvi. Four inflated boats to carry 10-12 people. 8 Coast Guard stations with 15 ships and 7 aircrafts available. 23 disaster relief teams have also been positioned.

to carry 10-12 people. with 15 ships and 7 aircrafts available. 23 disaster relief teams have also been positioned. Over 20,000 animals moved to safer locations, adequate rations ready at all shelter homes. 50 teams ready for road clearance operations.

moved to safer locations, adequate ready at all shelter homes. 50 teams ready for For the lions: 184 teams deployed for rescue and rapid response at strategic points in Gir

deployed for rescue and rapid response at strategic points in Gir TRAINS CANCELLED: 99 trains cancelled, 39 services short-terminated, 38 services short-originated, Western Railways said.

The Navy has placed four ships equipped with Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) capabilities on standby.

Additionally, relief teams are stationed at Porbandar, Okha, and Valsura, ready to provide immediate assistance. Helicopters stationed at INS Hansa in Goa and INS Shikra in Mumbai are prepared to be deployed to Gujarat if necessary.

IMD Warning: Damage expected in these areas

Cyclone Biparjoy is likely to destroy thatched houses and cause extensive damage to kutcha houses, and slight damage to pucca houses. Flying objects pose a potential threat, and power and communication poles may bend or uproot due to the severe cyclonic storm.

Major damage to roads, flooding of escape routes, disruption of railways, power lines, and signalling systems are anticipated. Standing crops, plantations, orchards, and coconut trees are at risk of damage, while bushy trees like mango may be blown down. Small boats and country crafts may become detached from their moorings, and visibility will be severely affected by salt spray.

Cyclone Warning for Saurashtra & Kutch Coasts: RED MESSAGE.VSCS BIPARJOY at 1430IST today near lat 22.8N and lon 67.6E about 110km WSW of Jakhau Port (Gujarat),160km WNW of Devbhumi Dwarka.Landfall process will commence near Jakhau Port from today evening,continue till midnight. pic.twitter.com/OgFLCueJUV — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 15, 2023

Warning for fishermen

Fishermen are strongly advised to suspend all fishing operations in the northeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea. Those currently at sea are urged to return to the coast. Offshore and onshore activities should be regulated cautiously, and precautions should be taken at ports along the west coast of the country.

Naval bases are also instructed to maintain necessary precautions.

Movement of motor boats and small ships in these areas should be avoided. Evacuation measures should be mobilised for coastal areas of Saurashtra and Kutch, while rail and road traffic should be regulated.

People in affected areas are advised to remain indoors, and tourism activities may be restricted during this period.

The authorities are closely monitoring the situation and are prepared to respond promptly to any emergencies that may arise.

HELPLINE NUMBERS

Flights at Jamnagar airport suspended till Friday, NOTAM issued

Commercial flight operations at Gujarat's Jamnagar airport will remain suspended till Friday ahead of cyclone Biparjoy's landfall.

The airport has issued a NOTAM for three days -- Wednesday-Friday. Diesel and petrol required to operate the airport in an emergency have also been stored.

According to NOTAM, Air India and Star Air have cancelled their scheduled flights. NOTAM means 'Notice to Airmen' -- it is issued at the airport for flights coming from outside.

WATCH |

Mandaviya reviews preparedness measures

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday reviewed the preparedness measures being taken in Kutch for cyclone Biparjoy.

The Union health minister visited the Bhuj Air Force station to take stock of the preparations made by 'Garuda' Emergency Response Team of the Indian Air Force.

He said, "Our jawans are fully prepared for the safety of life and property from the cyclone."

He also reviewed the availability of oxygen, ventilators and critical care beds in Kutch district government hospitals, trust-run hospitals and other hospitals in the region.

He further reviewed the preparations of health facilities that will be made immediately available if needed, post the cyclone.

Mandaviya interacted with drivers of 108 emergency ambulance services in Kutch and stated that "their enthusiasm and support have been a confidence booster."

He said under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, "all possible arrangements are being made by the central and state governments to deal with cyclone Biparjoy."

#BiparjoyAlert

#CycloneBiparjoy :

A "Ham Radio' team is working hard to prevent any disruption in communication in Kutch. Professor Kaushal Jani, who leads the ham radio team, said the rains have ceased in #Kutch . #Gujarat @NewIndianXpress @TheMornStandard @santwana99 pic.twitter.com/5eLNo3s737 — Dilip Singh Kshatriya (@Kshatriyadilip) June 15, 2023

