India, Bangladesh strengthen ties, ink pact on 5 key border projects 

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a step towards improving the ground conditions along the India-Bangladesh border, the chiefs of the border security forces of the two countries agreed on Wednesday to initiate five projects.

Terming the decision “momentous”, the Border Security Force (BSF) in a statement said the projects “will have a profound positive impact on the lives of the population along the Indo-Bangladesh border”.

The projects, said sources, include the construction of a bailey bridge over river Sonai in Mohanpur which is in the area of a BSF battalion, while Bangladesh wanted to complete the Ramgarh School building. The other project is to construct a brick road near Ragna Nagar Land Customs Station which is in Dharmanagar in Tripura.

The Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) got a go-ahead with the work for electricity supply network expansion works near Jhalongi and Vitorbari pockets, but without changing the course of the river and sluice gate, said BSF sources.

Further, the two countries gave a go-ahead for the construction of a retaining wall along rivers Bugai and Mymensingh on both sides of the border, the sources said. Maj Gen A K M Nazmul Hasan, DG, Border Guard Bangladesh (DG BGB) led the Bangladesh delegation to India to attend the 53rd Border Co-ordination Conference between the BSF and BGB held at BSF Chhawla Camp in Delhi from June 11 to 14.

The Indian delegation was led by Sujoy Lal Thaosen, DG, BSF. “This decision is a significant step towards improving the overall quality of life and will serve to foster stronger bilateral trade and ties between the two nations,” the BSF said.

DG BSF appreciated the cooperation of BGB which paved the way for expediting the construction of Single Row Fence and essential elements along the Indo-Bangladesh border. DG BGB assured full cooperation and mentioned that concerned battalions have been instructed to conduct joint verifications for the proposed single-row fence works. Both sides also agreed to a meeting of nodal officers in a month for sorting out matters related to developmental and infrastructure works.

