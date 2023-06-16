Home Nation

Deoband prohibits students from learning English outside seminary

Students violating the order would be expelled from the campus, reads a circular issued by Maulana Hussain Hardwari, the in-charge of the education department of Deoband.

Published: 16th June 2023 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2023 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

File image of Darul Uloom Deoband (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Darul Uloom Deoband, Asia’s biggest seminary imparting Islamic education, situated in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district, has barred its students from taking English courses from other institutes.

Students violating the order would be expelled from the campus, reads a circular issued by Maulana Hussain Hardwari, the in-charge of the education department of Deoband. The circular, in Urdu, warns students against learning English or any other language secretly.

Two days ago, Maulana Arshad Madni, head of the seminary, had said that the students’ priority should be to become theologists and not doctors or engineers. The institute sought to clarify that the ban was imposed because students’ education at the seminary is affected when they peruse other courses outside. It noted that it has an English department, which students can make use of.

The circular has been issued for such students who do not attend classes of Urdu, Arabic and Persian languages and instead get themselves enrolled in English courses outside, said Maulana Abdul Qasim Nomani, the rector. He added that the ban also applies to students who carry out businesses, like running a tea stall, outside after taking admission in Darul Uloom Deoband.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Darul Uloom Deoband Maulana Arshad Madni English
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp