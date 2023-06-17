Fadnavis warns CM Shinde over advertisement row 

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Hours after claiming that one advertisement will not create cracks in the ruling alliance in Maharashtra, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis is believed to have warned the father-son duo, state Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his son Lok Sabha MP Dr Shrikant Shinde, over issuing such advertisements. Fadnavis met the father-son duo at Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai on Thursday.

The Deputy CM told Shinde and, particularly his “overexcited” son Dr Shrikant Shinde, in the closed door meeting that such advertisements could result in toppling the government. Shinde and Fadnavis travelled to Palghar together in a helicopter to launch a ‘government at door-step’ scheme.

The two praised each other with Shinde terming his friendship as ‘Jai Viru ki Jodi’ and ‘Fevicol ka jod.’ Fadnavis said their government is not so weak that one ad could create cracks in the alliance government. Post Palghar meeting, Fadnavis requested Shinde to have a closed-door meeting at Sahyadri along with Shinde’s son Lok Sabha MP Dr Shrikant Shinde on Thursday late at night.

The meeting went on for a little over half-an-hour. Fadnavis blasted Dr Shrikant Shinde for his “misadventure” over the advertisement episode. The advertisement cited a survey to say that Shinde is more popular as the CM face than his deputy with 26 and 23 per cent popularity votes respectively.

The Shinde-led Sena refused to take ownership of the controversial advertisement, but the matter was “resolved by giving another correct advertisement.” Sources close to Devendra Fadnavis said he went deeper into the matter to ascertain who was behind it. “I have gathered all information related to this advertisement. Dr Shrikant Shinde and his PR team were behind it.

The ad can put the government in trouble and topple it as well. Do you want to see that? There will be adverse impacts of such misadventure. You and your PR firms should restrain from publishing such damaging advertisements. This PR exercise should be stopped,” Fadnavis is learnt to have told them.

After the ad came out, Fadnavis skipped two public events where the CM was supposed to be present, citing ill-health. Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule also expressed displeasure over the ad and admitted that the BJP leaders and workers were hurt. NCP leader Ajit Pawar in his reaction to the unfolding episode said that it was unprecedented.

“In my political career, I have not seen this kind of advertisement. PM Narendra Modi and CM Shinde’s photos were there in the advertisement. They (Shiv Sena) say that they are the soldiers of Balasaheb Thackeray, whereas Balasaheb Thackeray’s and Anand Dighe’s photos were missing from the advertisement,” Pawar said.

Meanwhile, UP deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya in his ongoing Maharashtra tour, appeared to offer the olive branch to Uddhav Thackeray, saying the doors were open for talks. “He can speak with BJP leadership and resolve the differences,” Maurya said, adding the dialogue has to be initiated by Uddhav. However, Maharashtra BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule said opening the door for Uddhav is Maurya’s personal opinion. “It is not the official party line,” saying the matter was closed for them.

Ad row: What is it all about?

The first controversial advertisement came out on June13. It carried a photo of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Citing a survey, it claimed Shinde was more popular as the CM face than his deputy Devendra Fadnavis with 26 and 23 per cent popularity votes respectively. On

June 14, the Shinde-led Sena, in a damage-control measure, released another ad featuring both Shinde and Fadnavis.

