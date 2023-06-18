Is Mann chief minister or Kejriwal's pilot, asks Amit Shah in Punjab

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Hitting out at Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Union Home Minister Amit Shah today said that sometimes he wondered whether Mann is a Chief Minister or a pilot, as he spends all his time touring with Arvind Kejriwal across the country.

“On the other hand, the law and order situation of the state has gone from bad to worse and the illegal drug trade was on the rise. But the CM has no time.” Shah was addressing a rally in Gurdaspur as part of BJP’s public outreach ‘Sampark se Samarthan’ to mark the completion of nine years of the Modi government.

“In my life, I have not seen a government like the one led by AAP which makes hollow promises,” said Shah.

“The chief minister has only one job: If Kejriwal is Chennai-bound, then the CM goes to Delhi in the aircraft to take him to Chennai. If he (Kejriwal) has to go to Kolkata, then again Mann takes the aircraft to Kolkata. Kejriwal’s countrywide tour is conducted by the Punjab CM,” said the Union Home Minister.

“Often I wonder whether he is a chief minister or a pilot. His entire time is consumed by Kejriwal’s tours. As a result, the law and order in Punjab has gone from bad to worse,’’ Shah said.

“People are not safe in Punjab. Drug smuggling is increasing. The problems of farmers are being ignored. However, the chief minister has no time. The oppression of SCs has also increased. A Punjab cabinet minister has been involved in the sexual exploitation of an SC. But no action has been taken.’’

Attacking the AAP government over its poll promises, Shah said: “Mann and Kejriwal had promised Rs 1,000 to every woman in the state, but they are still waiting for that. The promise of Rs 51,000 for the marriage of poor girls is nowhere to be seen,’’ Shah said.

“Mann only knows how to issue full-page advertisements. I understand advertisements of the Punjab government in the state, but these advertisements appear in other states, which is depleting Punjab’s treasury and voters will take note of it during elections.”

BJP MP from Gurdaspur Sunny Deol did not attend Shah’s rally as his son Karan Deol got married in Mumbai with his long-time girlfriend Drisha Acharya. Shah listed various achievements of the Modi government at the Centre in nine years, saying India is now known as a growth engine. Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also attended the rally.

