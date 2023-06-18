Home Nation

West Bengal rural polls: Amid widespread violence, Governor launches 'Peace Room' at Raj Bhavan

The 'Peace Room' was opened keeping "in view the numerous representations received from citizens on criminal intimidation in pre-poll Bengal."

Published: 18th June 2023 11:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2023 11:37 AM   |  A+A-

C V Ananda Bose.

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose. (Photo | CV Ananda Bose's website)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Hours after paying a visit to violence-hit Canning in South 24 Parganas district, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Saturday night launched a help room at Raj Bhavan to respond to the grievances of the public, an official statement said.

Describing the help room as a "Peace Room", the statement said it was opened keeping "in view the numerous representations received from citizens on criminal intimidation in pre-poll Bengal." 

Rural polls are scheduled in the state on July 8.

The statement said the help room will refer issues to the government and the State Election Commissioner for appropriate action.

"In continuation to the frequent field visits by the Governor to violence-affected areas and in view of the numerous representations received from the citizens on criminal intimidation in pre-poll Bengal, a help room has been opened in Raj Bhavan to respond to the grievances of the public," it said.

People can contact the 'Peace Room' at OSD2w.b.governor@gmail.com or can contact through a 24x7 helpline 033-22001641, it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CV Ananda Bose Peace Room State Election Commissioner Raj Bhavan
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp