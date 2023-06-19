Modi, Biden could meet up to four times during PM's upcoming state visit to US

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarks on his state visit to the US on Tuesday, all eyes are on the meetings that have been lined up right from the Yoga Day celebrations at the UN to the PM’s various meetings with US President Joe Biden and his Congressional address.

"There could be anywhere between three or four meetings between PM Modi and President Biden. The first meeting will take place on June 21st evening. The two leaders will have a bilateral meeting on June 22nd. This will be begin with a ceremonial welcome, followed by the PM’s address to the Congress (a second time for him). In the evening, President Biden will host a dinner for him. On the 23rd, PM Modi is likely to meet President Biden again during the course of the day," said a source.

This is viewed by many as a historic visit which will see a lot of agreements being signed between the two nations on defence, critical technology, education, skilling and migration amongst others.

PM Modi had recently written to members of the G20 seeking their approval for including the African Union in the group by making them members during the upcoming G20 Summit in India. India has emphasised on the Voice of the Global South and Africa is an integral part of the Global South. So there is every possibility of PM Modi taking up the issue with President Biden.

"PM Modi’s visit to the US is set to take forward the roadmap for defence industrial cooperation which envisages greater links between defence industries and research organisations of the two sides," said Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra on Monday.

Reports have suggested that the two countries could sign deals that would include manufacturing GE’s Aviation F414 engine and for acquiring 31 MQ9 weaponised drones. There is likely to be collaboration in the development and manufacturing of semiconductors.

The roadmap for US-India defence industrial cooperation was unveiled at a meeting between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his counterpart from the US earlier this month. The roadmap will fast-track cooperation and co-production in air combat and land mobility systems, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance.

