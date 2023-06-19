Uddhav dares PM Modi to visit Manipur; says Maha CM Shinde's 'betrayal shouldn't be forgotten'

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his scheduled visit to the US, and asked why he was going abroad instead of visiting Manipur to resolve the crisis in the violence-hit north-eastern state.

Uddhav was addressing the plenary of its party’s office-bearers in Mumbai, a day ahead of the party’s foundation day celebrations on June 19.

“Our Manipur is burning and our PM is going to the US to give a lecture to a paid audience. Amit Shah has also failed as home minister; he could not bring peace to Manipur. I ask them to send their ED and CBI and see whether they could help him,” he said.

More than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki community people in Manipur that broke out more than a month ago.

Thackeray alleged that there have been claims that PM Modi stopped the Russia-Ukraine war." So Modi should stop the violence in Manipur and restore peace and then we will believe these claims," he added.

The PM will be going on a state visit to the US and Egypt from June 20 to 25.

Udhhav said June 20 would be observed as the 'World Traitors' Day', a reference to the rebellion led by Eknath Shinde, and said their "betrayal" should not be forgotten.

“Today, I do not have enough soldiers but all of them are loyal and committed. It is better to lead loyal soldiers than a big army of traitors. The war is fought on the basis of loyalty and commitment,” he said.

The Shiv Sena split in June last year after Eknath Shinde and 39 other party MLAs rebelled against then Uddhav Thackeray and toppled the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition government of the Sena, NCP and Congress.

Shinde later became chief minister with the BJP's support and the Election Commission of India subsequently granted his faction the original party name and 'bow and arrow' symbol, while the Thackeray group was named Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray).

Speaking about it, Thackeray said, the real Shiv Sena belonged to him.

"You may steal MPs and MLAs, but not trusted and loyal supporters. Shiv Sena has shown people that it can run the administration efficiently. I took the chief minister's post as a challenge and today when I meet people they tell me that they consider me as a family member," he said.

If the country needs to be stable, should the government be unstable, he asked.

"Alliance governments were run well but under the current majority government, the country has become unstable," Thackeray alleged.

Nobody can be bigger than the nation, he said and criticised CM Shinde for saying "this is Modi's India."

The BJP is on the path of Hitler and our job is to get inspired by revolutionaries, he said.

(With additional inputs from PTI)

