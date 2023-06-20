Home Nation

Gujarat couple seeking to enter US illegally gets kidnapped by Pak agent in Iran 

Since the incident has taken place outside the country, the crime branch will approach the Indian Embassy in Iran with all details to secure the release of the couple.

Published: 20th June 2023 12:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2023 12:24 PM   |  A+A-

Kidnap

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: A young couple from Naroda in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city who planned to enter the United States of America illegally has been held hostage in Iran by a Pakistani agent who has sought money for their release, a police official said here on Monday.

An FIR in this regard is being lodged at Krushnanagar Police Station of Naroda area and the Ahmedabad city crime branch has started an investigation, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Chaitanya Mandlik.

Since the incident has taken place outside the country, the crime branch will approach the Indian Embassy in Iran with all details to secure the release of the couple identified as Pankaj Patel and his wife Nisha Patel, both 29, the DCP informed.

According to the details shared with Krushnanagar police by the couple's family, the two wanted to enter the US illegally and came in contact with a Hyderabad-based agent who arranged their air tickets.

As per the agent's plan, the couple was supposed to land Tehran in Iran and then proceed further as per instructions, police said.

However, after they landed at Tehran airport a few days back, a Pakistani agent took them to a hotel and held them hostage for ransom, officials said.

The Pakistani agent and his accomplices thrashed Pankaj Patel and sent a video to his kin and sought a huge amount of money to release the couple, they added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gujarat United States Pakistani agent hostage Iran crime branch
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp