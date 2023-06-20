‘Will ensure justice is done to genuine OBCs’: Hansraj Gangaram Ahir

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) chairman Hansraj Gangaram Ahir says serious discrepancies have been found in the OBC (Other Backward Classes) list of West Bengal.

He tells Rajesh Kumar Thakur that state government officials have been asked to rectify the discrepancies, failing which the commission will take action. Excerpts:

What discrepancies have actually been identified in the OBC list of West Bengal and other states by the NCBC?

During review meetings conducted by the West Bengal government, a significant issue regarding the inclusion of 80% Muslims in the OBC category has come to light. Upon examination, it was revealed that genuine OBC communities are denied their rights by the government. The state government has divided the OBC list into two groups, ‘A’ and ‘B’. In the ‘A’ group (Most Backward Castes), the government has included 73 Muslim OBCs and eight Hindu OBC castes. In the ‘B’ group (Backward Class) of OBCs, 98 castes have been added, including 43 Muslim OBCs and 55 Hindu OBC castes. These actions have led to many discrepancies in the state list of OBCs in the state, resulting in a total of 179 OBCs, including 116 Muslim OBCs. The NCBC has identified these discrepancies.

Are Muslims who migrated to West Bengal from neighbouring countries and upper caste Hindus who converted to Islam included in the state OBC list?

As NCBC chairman, I can confirm that I have been informed by West Bengal officials that the number of OBCs have increased due to the inclusion of Hindus who converted to Islam. When I inquired about the data regarding Hindus who converted and were later included in the state list of OBCs, the state government stated that no such data is maintained. However, it is puzzling how a Hindu who converted to Islam could be included in the OBCs without meeting the necessary criteria. It appears that some undeserving castes have been included in the state lists of OBCs. We will not allow injustice to be perpetrated against genuine OBCs in West Bengal or elsewhere.

Have you noticed discrepancies in BJP-ruled states as well?

The commission does not take into account a party, government or a state. We fulfill our constitutional responsibilities as a commission. However, it has been found, both on paper and in reality, that the rights of genuine Hindu OBCs have been snatched away by the West Bengal government. In other states, including Telangana, minor anomalies have been identified, and officials were told to rectify them. There is a possibility of including Rohingya Muslims in the state list of OBCs, which merits further investigation. Among the 179 castes categorised and included in the state list of OBCs in West Bengal, 116 belong to the Muslim community. While some anomalies have been observed in states like Bihar, Telangana and Rajasthan, particularly in the ‘creamy layer’ benefits and others, the discrepancies identified in West Bengal are more glaring. The commission is gradually reviewing the OBC lists of other states.

What motives do you see behind the alleged discrepancies in West Bengal?

As a holder of a constitutional post, I cannot make any political comment. However, it is evident that there are some motives behind such actions in West Bengal. What is clear is that injustice has been done to genuine OBCs in the state.

What will be the next course of action by the NCBC if discrepancies in the lists of OBCs in West Bengal and other states are not addressed?

If West Bengal and others fail to ensure proper compliance with the commission’s instructions, we will take action through appropriate channels to remove fraudulently included castes from the state lists of OBCs. The commission will take strict action if West Bengal government neglects to act upon the commission’s instructions. We will not compromise on the rights of genuine OBCs. In 2011, the West Bengal government submitted a list of only 38 OBCs, which included two Hindu castes, to the central OBC commission. This indicates an imbalanced approach. The commission is fully committed to safeguarding the rights of genuine OBCs. We will not accept the inclusion of castes in the OBC lists without a thorough review.

What challenges is the NCBC currently facing?

The main challenge is the removal of fraudulently included castes from the state lists of Other Backward Classes and ensuring that genuine castes receive benefits. In West Bengal, there are many castes with roots in Bangladesh. It cannot be denied that the West Bengal OBC list has been prepared dishonestly.

Don’t Muslims meet the OBC criteria list?

I am not saying that Muslims do not meet the criteria to be included in the OBCs. The issue is not about Muslims, but rather about how the West Bengal government prepared the OBC lists. Genuine Muslims who meet the criteria should be included in the OBC category.

Do you think there is a need to include more and more castes in the OBCs in the country?

This is currently being assessed, and necessary steps will be taken only after the castes proposed by state governments in their state lists of OBCs are found to meet the established criteria.



