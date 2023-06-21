Assembly passes Bill to appoint top cop in Punjab

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab assembly on Tuesday passed the Punjab Police Amendment Bill 2023, putting in place a parallel mechanism to bypass the Union Public Service Commission procedure, laid down by the Supreme Court to appoint the Director General of Police (DGP).

A seven-member committee headed by a retired chief justice or a retired judge from the Punjab & Haryana High Court will prepare a panel of three senior officers from the pool of eligible officers and send it to the state government, which will select one officer to be appointed as the DGP. The tenure of the top cop will be for three years.

The Bill says the government wants to bring about an independent mechanism for the selection and appointment of persons to the post of DGP. “It should be free from political or executive interference and is also in consonance with the peculiar policing requirements of the state of Punjab.’’

As per the latest amendment in the Act, a seven-member committee will be formed which will be headed by a retired chief justice or a retired judge from the Punjab and Haryana HC. The panel will also consist of the chief secretary, a UPSC nominee, a nominee of the PPSC, a secretary of the home department, a nominee of the Ministry of Home Affairs and a retired state police DGP.

The Supreme Court laid down a procedure for such an appointment in its judgment in the case of ‘Parkash Singh and others vs Union of India.’ An amendment was also brought during the Amarinder Singh-led Congress government in which Section-6 of the Punjab Police Act was amended. The state government moved the apex court to amend its earlier judgment and allow the state to appoint a DGP through the amended procedure, but the court on January 16, 2019, dismissed the plea.

Resolution on rural fund

The Punjab assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution against the non-release of the Rural Development Fund (RDF) of more than Rs 3,600 crore by the Centre as CM Bhagwant Mann warned if the Union Government did not release the fund within 10 days, the state government would move the Supreme Court on July 1.

Chancellor of state universities

Punjab assembly on Tuesday passed a bill to replace the Governor with the Chief Minister as chancellor of all the state-run universities. A row between the government and the governor had erupted when the latter stalled the selections for the post of Vice-Chancellor of Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana.

