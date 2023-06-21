Home Nation

Civil Society Leaders and MPs Demand Transparency in FTA Negotiations

The open letter is significant in the context of the fifth round of negotiations between India and the European Union, currently ongoing in Brussels.

Published: 21st June 2023

By Jitendra Choubey
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Members of Parliaments and 130 civil society organizations and their leaders expressed concerns at the lack of transparency and non-inclusive consultation processes adopted by the Union Government in the negotiations for entering into free trade, comprehensive economic partnership or investment-related agreements.

In an open letter to the Govt of India on Tuesday, they referred to the ongoing negotiations with several countries, including the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Canada, Israel and the European Union.

The open letter is significant in the context of the fifth round of negotiations between India and the European Union, currently ongoing in Brussels. India and the 27-nation bloc resumed negotiations in June 2022, after a gap of over eight years on the proposed agreements on trade and investments.

The EU is India's third largest trading partner, accounting for €88 billion worth of trade in goods in 2021 or 10.8% of total Indian trade. India is the EU’s 10th largest trading partner, accounting for 2.1% of EU total trade in goods. 

Looking at the possible fallout of a non-transparent process, the open letter said, “This non-consultative and exclusionary process signals a disregard for the questions of human rights, social justice and environmental impacts that wider stakeholder involvement would put on the table.”

It also said that the Parliament must therefore deliberate on the implications of the proposed legislative changes for the lives, livelihoods and well-being of all citizens, particularly the most vulnerable groups.

Some of the prominent signatories were Member of Parliament, Jawhar Sircar; Shailesh Gandhi, former Chief Information Commissioner; Madhu Bhaduri, former Ambassador; Medha Patkar, Narmada BachaoAndolan; Annie Raja, National Federation of Indian Women; Teesta Setalvad, Social Activist; Gautam Mody, NTUI; Viju Krishnan, All India Kisan Sabha, former civil servant and Sharad Behar, former Chief Secretary, Govt of Madhya Pradesh and several others.

