PM Modi: India deserves bigger global role

India, he said, deserves a much higher, deeper, and wider role globally, in a rare interview with a foreign media organisation. 

Published: 21st June 2023 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2023 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by Indian community people on his arrival in New York, US. (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday indicated India’s time has come on the global stage, as he embarked on a state visit to the US, asserting both sides share unprecedented trust and bilateral ties were stronger than ever. 

India, he said, deserves a much higher, deeper, and wider role globally, in a rare interview with a foreign media organisation. “India deserves a much higher, deeper, and wider profile and role. For thousands of years, India has been the land where people of all faiths and beliefs have found the freedom to coexist peacefully and prosper,” Modi said in his interview with the Wall Street Journal. 

He reiterated the country’s stand on the frayed relationship with China, saying for normal bilateral ties, peace, and tranquility are essential. “We have a core belief in respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity, observing the rule of law and peaceful resolution of differences and disputes. At the same time, India is fully prepared and committed to protecting its sovereignty and dignity,” Modi said.

Asked about India’s position on the Ukraine war, Modi said India wasn’t neutral but was on the side of peace. “Some people say that we are neutral. But, we are not neutral. We are on the side of peace.” 
The prime minister said he had spoken to both Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and supported “all genuine efforts to bring an end to the conflict”. 

In his departure statement, Modi hoped his US visit on the invitation of President Joe Biden would be an opportunity to enrich the depth and diversity of India and the bilateral partnership. “My discussions with President Biden and other senior US leaders will provide an opportunity to consolidate our bilateral cooperation as well as in plurilateral forums such as G20, Quad and IPEF.” 

Nine years after Modi first proposed at the United Nations General Assembly that the International Yoga Day be observed as an annual event, he will for the first time be at the UN Headquarters to lead the yoga session on Wednesday.

PM reaches New York
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in New York on the first leg of his state visit during which he will lead the International Day of Yoga event at the UN today

