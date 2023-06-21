Home Nation

PM’s development work has touched every corner: Shah

Published: 21st June 2023 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2023 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a function in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

AHMEDABAD:  Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Modi’s development work has touched every corner of the country. He named a village near the China border, saying that even today, gas, light, and toilet amenities have reached there.

The PM, he said, has taken Indian culture and traditions across the globe, with International Yoga Day being an example. Shah was addressing a gathering of CREDAI (Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India) in Ahmedabad.

“I visited India’s first village Kibithu near the China border, where there were artisan shops. A woman in her 80s told the people around her in her language that if the Home Minister came to sip tea at her house, the entire village would praise her. I agreed and went to her. When I thanked her for calling, she replied, I called to thank the PM.

“I am thanking you for ensuring that the tea you drank was prepared on a gas cylinder given by PM Modi. Today, my residence has electricity and a toilet, and I receive 5 kg of grain every month, as well as access to all health facilities with a single card,” Shah quoted the woman as saying.

Shah said PM Modi has turned the practice of yoga into a public movement that has benefited many people. “Modi has become the first head of a country who will be leading the Yoga Day celebrations at the UN,” he said.

Explaining the Yoga benefits, Shah said, “Through Yoga Day, PM Modi has taken Indian culture and traditions to the entire world. The Day is celebrated in 170 countries on June 21,” he said. “Our ancient research proved that we will not need medicines if we perform yoga regularly. Narendrabhai turned this ancient knowledge into a public movement and inspired people to embrace this lifestyle. This practice has changed the lives of many people,” he added. Amit Shah also claimed that in the last nine years, India has made exceptional development under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership.

