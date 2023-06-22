As 'rowdy' Langur was tracked and rescued in Madhya Pradesh, people shout 'Jai Bajrangbali'

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A Langur carrying a Rs 21,000 reward for his capture has been tracked and rescued in the Rajgarh district in Madhya Pradesh.

A five-member team of rescuers from Ujjain district tracked the monkey with the help of a drone camera. He was then tranquilized near Vivekanand School in Rajgarh town – 140 km from the state capital Bhopal.

The rescued animal was subsequently caged and transported to a nearby office of the forest department. After a couple of days the animal will be set free, probably, in the forest areas of Dewas district, official sources in Rajgarh district told The New Indian Express.

The people of Rajgarh town were panic-stricken as the monkey used to pounce at them all of a sudden from elevated places. He would bite them before fleeing.

Shortly before he was tracked and trapped, the monkey had attacked and bitten a 60-year-old man Om Prakash Sharma at Parayan Chowk and Akshara Chowrasiya (14) in Tilak Marg locality.

Over 20 residents in different parts of Rajgarh town, including at least eight children had been reportedly attacked by the monkey. A CCTV grab had recently shown the Langur jump from height, attack and bite a man in full public glare.

“We had approached the local forest department staff for help, but owing to a shortage of resources, including staff and funds, they couldn't help us. A team of rescuers was called recently from outside and Rs 9000 was spent on them, but still, the monkey remained untraced. After this I announced a Rs 21,000 bounty for anyone who tracked and rescued the monkey,” Rajgarh Nagar Palika chairman Vinod Sahu said.

“The Rs 21,000 reward will now be given to the rescue team from Ujjain district,” he said.

When the monkey was put in the caged vehicle people gathered there shouted, "Jai Sri Ram" and "Jai Bajrangbali."

