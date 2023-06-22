Experts concerned over Joshimath situation worsening during monsoon

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: With monsoons around the corner, the Joshimath district administration and experts have expressed their concerns about untoward geological instability in the region.

Around 868 structures have developed cracks and 181 have been declared unsafe so far in the crisis-hit Joshimath.

The district administration, including a team of experts, is constantly exploring the consequences once the rainwater fills the cracks. Joshimath’s strategic importance increases considerably due to its proximity to Badrinath, the main pilgrimage site of Char Dham, as well as its proximity to the China border.

Chamoli District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana told this newspaper, “After the Joshimath land submergence, scientific institutions have submitted their reports to the Union Home Ministry and the National Disaster Management Authority. Several rounds of meetings have also been held regarding these reports.”

“Experts have expressed fears of further geological instability in Joshimath. Of the 502 affected families, compensation has been distributed to around 437, while 65 families are still staying in various hotels and dharamshalas provided by the administration,” DM Khurana added.

“Due to the tireless efforts of the state government, a team of scientists and experts studied the land submerged disaster in great depth,” Joshimath Sub-Divisional Magistrate Kumkum Joshi told this newspaper.”

“Compensation has been distributed to 87 per cent of the affected people for the damaged buildings by the government; there is no need to panic. The administration is constantly working on the same lines for the remaining affected,” SDM Kumkum added.

State Meteorological Department Director Bikram Singh, giving analytical information about monsoon, said, “The state receives an average rainfall of 1162.7 mm, while Chamoli receives an average annual rainfall of 1230.8 mm. “Last year when the state received 1128.0 mm (June-September) rainfall during the monsoon, Chamoli was one of the two districts that received the highest rainfall.”

