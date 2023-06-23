BJP will be completely routed in coming assembly elections: Rahul Gandhi

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday asserted that BJP would ‘vanish’ in the assembly elections to Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh like Karnataka.

Rahul who reached the state capital this morning to attend the meeting of opposition leaders made the remark while addressing party workers at the state Congress headquarters, Sadaqat Ashram.

He said that BJP leaders were claiming a ‘big victory’ in Karnataka before the assembly election but when the Congress stood up collectively and fought the election, BJP was defeated in the election.

“BJP will be nowhere in assembly elections to Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh,” he remarked. “Congress is standing behind the poor but people know the meaning of BJP and Prime

Minister Narendra Modi is to transfer the country's assets to their 2-3 friends,” he added.

The country is presenting a war between Congress's ‘Bharat Jodo’ ideology and BJP-RSS’s ‘Bharat Todo’ ideology, he alleged. Rahul said that Congress' DNA was in Bihar as he found lots of people from the state

participating in his ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka or any other place.

“BJP is spreading hatred and violence and also dividing the country. On the other hand, Congress is spreading love. Hatred cannot be defeated through hate but through love only,” he remarked. “All opposition parties have assembled in Patna and we are going to defeat BJP,” he added.

Congress president Malliarjun Kharge said, “If we win Bihar, we will entire India. Bihar will never leave Congress's principles.”

Kharge said that all opposition parties had to fight the 2024 Lok Sabha election collectively to defeat BJP. He said it was the reason Rahul took the first step in this direction. “Later, I and Rahul invited all opposition leaders for discussions,” he added.

Meanwhile, the meeting started at 1 Anney Marg, the official residence of the Bihar chief minister, after key leaders of 15 odd parties reached the state capital. On the other hand, BJP accused the ruling grand alliance in Bihar of misuse of government machinery for the grand meeting of non-BJP parties in the state capital. BJP state chief Samrat Choudhary said that CM's residence was being used to convene the meeting of different political parties for electoral purposes.

PATNA: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday asserted that BJP would ‘vanish’ in the assembly elections to Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh like Karnataka. Rahul who reached the state capital this morning to attend the meeting of opposition leaders made the remark while addressing party workers at the state Congress headquarters, Sadaqat Ashram. He said that BJP leaders were claiming a ‘big victory’ in Karnataka before the assembly election but when the Congress stood up collectively and fought the election, BJP was defeated in the election.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “BJP will be nowhere in assembly elections to Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh,” he remarked. “Congress is standing behind the poor but people know the meaning of BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to transfer the country's assets to their 2-3 friends,” he added. The country is presenting a war between Congress's ‘Bharat Jodo’ ideology and BJP-RSS’s ‘Bharat Todo’ ideology, he alleged. Rahul said that Congress' DNA was in Bihar as he found lots of people from the state participating in his ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka or any other place. “BJP is spreading hatred and violence and also dividing the country. On the other hand, Congress is spreading love. Hatred cannot be defeated through hate but through love only,” he remarked. “All opposition parties have assembled in Patna and we are going to defeat BJP,” he added. Congress president Malliarjun Kharge said, “If we win Bihar, we will entire India. Bihar will never leave Congress's principles.” Kharge said that all opposition parties had to fight the 2024 Lok Sabha election collectively to defeat BJP. He said it was the reason Rahul took the first step in this direction. “Later, I and Rahul invited all opposition leaders for discussions,” he added. Meanwhile, the meeting started at 1 Anney Marg, the official residence of the Bihar chief minister, after key leaders of 15 odd parties reached the state capital. On the other hand, BJP accused the ruling grand alliance in Bihar of misuse of government machinery for the grand meeting of non-BJP parties in the state capital. BJP state chief Samrat Choudhary said that CM's residence was being used to convene the meeting of different political parties for electoral purposes.