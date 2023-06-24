Ahmedabad Diary: Eyeing RS seat, former Dy CM Patil learns Hindi

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

Eyeing RS seat, former Dy CM Patil learns Hindi

Former Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel celebrated his 68th birthday with other BJP officials, including state BJP President CR Patil. Addressing the leaders, Patil said, “I have come to know that Nitin Patel is currently learning Hindi...” His statement sparked speculation in state political circles that Nitin Patel could run for one of the state’s vacant Rajya Sabha seats. Three Rajya Sabha seats will be vacant in August this year. Union Minister S Jaishankar is certain to repeat, while the remaining two seats held by retiring Jugalji Thakor and Dinesh Anavadia, are unlikely to be repeated by the party.

Major reshuffle of 50 IPS officers soon

Speculation of a big rejig involving transfers of more than 50 IPS officers, including the majority of the district SPs, is rife among the top police officers in the state. As per sources, major restructuring will take place by the end of June. For the first time in the city’s history, a Rath Yatra was held in the presence of an in-charge police commissioner. As the Rath Yatra concluded smoothly, speculation has begun that the city may soon have a new commissioner. According to sources, Home Minister Amit Shah has also discussed the large-scale transfer of IPS in Gujarat with state Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi.

HC to hear Delhi LG’s assault case on June 30

The Gujarat HC announced that it would consider Delhi LG V K Saxena’s request to keep the trial against him in a metropolitan court in connection with an alleged assault on social activist Medha Patkar in 2002 on June 30. The HC granted a temporary halt to future proceedings last month. On Thursday, Patkar’s attorney asked Justice Samir Dave to postpone the hearing on Saxena’s application. The court agreed, setting the hearing date for June 30 and extending the trial stay. The LG has approached the HC after the metropolitan court, which is hearing the case against Saxena and three others, denied his appeal to stay the criminal proceedings against him at least till he leaves office as LG.

