Home Nation

College admission scam: Canadian authorities arrest Punjab-based agent Brijesh Mishra

Brijesh Mishra owns an immigration agency called EMSA in Jalandhar. He went missing just shortly before the scam came to light.

Published: 24th June 2023 03:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2023 03:22 PM   |  A+A-

Arrested

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: A Punjab-based immigration agent Brijesh Mishra has been arrested by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) on charges of immigration-related offences. He is accused of duping over 700 Indian students who went to Canada to study by preparing fake college admission offer letters. 

Brijesh Mishra owns an immigration agency called EMSA in Jalandhar. He went missing just shortly before the scam came to light.

The students arrived in Canada between 2017 and 2019. The CBSA issued notices to them in 2021 as the agency said that the letter were fake.

Brijesh Mishra was arrested while he was trying to enter the country. He is being held by the Canadian authorities in British Columbia. Since he has been criminally charged, his custody has been transferred from the Canada Border Services Agency to law enforcement agency.

These developments comes in the wake of the recent announcement by Immigration Minister Sean Fraser, who pledged to halt the pending deportations of international Indian students who claim to have been duped by Mishra and other unscrupulous agents.

The affected students allege that their admission letters were tampered with, and they only discovered the issue when flagged by border officials during their postgraduate work permit or permanent residence application processes as they were deceived by Mishra and other unscrupulous agents.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Brijesh Mishra Canada 700 students
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp