College admission scam: Canadian authorities arrest Punjab-based agent Brijesh Mishra

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: A Punjab-based immigration agent Brijesh Mishra has been arrested by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) on charges of immigration-related offences. He is accused of duping over 700 Indian students who went to Canada to study by preparing fake college admission offer letters.

Brijesh Mishra owns an immigration agency called EMSA in Jalandhar. He went missing just shortly before the scam came to light.

The students arrived in Canada between 2017 and 2019. The CBSA issued notices to them in 2021 as the agency said that the letter were fake.

Brijesh Mishra was arrested while he was trying to enter the country. He is being held by the Canadian authorities in British Columbia. Since he has been criminally charged, his custody has been transferred from the Canada Border Services Agency to law enforcement agency.

These developments comes in the wake of the recent announcement by Immigration Minister Sean Fraser, who pledged to halt the pending deportations of international Indian students who claim to have been duped by Mishra and other unscrupulous agents.

The affected students allege that their admission letters were tampered with, and they only discovered the issue when flagged by border officials during their postgraduate work permit or permanent residence application processes as they were deceived by Mishra and other unscrupulous agents.

CHANDIGARH: A Punjab-based immigration agent Brijesh Mishra has been arrested by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) on charges of immigration-related offences. He is accused of duping over 700 Indian students who went to Canada to study by preparing fake college admission offer letters. Brijesh Mishra owns an immigration agency called EMSA in Jalandhar. He went missing just shortly before the scam came to light. The students arrived in Canada between 2017 and 2019. The CBSA issued notices to them in 2021 as the agency said that the letter were fake.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Brijesh Mishra was arrested while he was trying to enter the country. He is being held by the Canadian authorities in British Columbia. Since he has been criminally charged, his custody has been transferred from the Canada Border Services Agency to law enforcement agency. These developments comes in the wake of the recent announcement by Immigration Minister Sean Fraser, who pledged to halt the pending deportations of international Indian students who claim to have been duped by Mishra and other unscrupulous agents. The affected students allege that their admission letters were tampered with, and they only discovered the issue when flagged by border officials during their postgraduate work permit or permanent residence application processes as they were deceived by Mishra and other unscrupulous agents.