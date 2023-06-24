Drone shot down by BSF along Pakistan border in Punjab

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: A suspected Pakistani drone that intruded into the Indian territory along the International Border in Punjab's Tarn Taran has been shot down by BSF jawans, an official of the force said on Saturday.

According to the official, Border Security Force troopers noticed the drone on Friday night and immediately reacted to intercept it.

During a joint search operation of the BSF and the Punjab Police, the shot down drone was recovered on Saturday morning from a field in Lakhana village.

CHANDIGARH: A suspected Pakistani drone that intruded into the Indian territory along the International Border in Punjab's Tarn Taran has been shot down by BSF jawans, an official of the force said on Saturday. According to the official, Border Security Force troopers noticed the drone on Friday night and immediately reacted to intercept it. During a joint search operation of the BSF and the Punjab Police, the shot down drone was recovered on Saturday morning from a field in Lakhana village.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });