Jharkhand: Hospital staff made to go home half-naked for asking DRM's wife to take off shoes

RANCHI: In an unusual incident, a hospital assistant was made to take off his clothes at Divisional Rail Managers (DRMs) chamber in Dhanbad and go home half-naked for asking the DRM’s wife to take off her sandals before entering the doctor’s chamber.

Shocked by the incident, the hospital staff Basant Upadhyaya went into depression and was admitted to the Divisional Railway Hospital from where he was referred to Asarfi Hospital.

The matter was highlighted on Friday after Upadhyaya was admitted to the hospital.

According to other employees of the hospital, the Doctor has given strict instructions not to allow anybody into his chamber with shoes.

“DRM’s wife had come to the hospital for a check up and the attendant on duty, Basant Upadhyaya, asked her to take off her sandals but she went inside the doctor’s chamber without removing her sandals. Later, the DRM told the Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS) to bring Basant Upadhyaya to his chamber and the CMS took him in his vehicle,” said an employee of the hospital, Niwas Sao.

The hospital staff have been given clear instructions by the doctor not to allow anybody inside his chamber with shoes, he added.

“Both the CMS and Upadhyaya went inside the DRM’s chamber, where he was scolded badly by the DRM for stopping his wife from entering the doctor’s chamber. Not only that, Upadhyaya was also asked to take off his clothes and go home half naked from the DRM’s office,” said Niwas Rao.

Basant Upadhyaya was shocked by this kind of treatment from the DRM for fulfilling his duty and went into depression, he added.

Rao further informed that Upadhyaya was taken to the Divisional Railway Hospital but the doctors referred him to a private hospital in Dhanbad.

Senior DCM Amresh Kumar, however, denied any such incident saying that the allegations made against the DRM are completely baseless.

“One of our group-D employees had misbehaved with the South Eastern Railways Women’s Welfare Organization (SERWWO) President for which the DRM reprimanded him after calling him to his chamber. But, the allegations made by the staff, that he was asked to remove his clothes, are completely baseless,” said the Senior DCM Amresh Kumar.

The matter is being looked into, he added.

The Senior DCM said that the incident took place on Thursday and the allegations are being made on Friday, stating that something is fishy.

Angered by the incident, the hospital staff staged a protest before the hospital and hindered the OPD service for several hours demanding action against the DRM.

Senior Railway officials reached the hospital and tried to pacify them, but they were not ready to call off the agitation.

The hospital staff went back to work only after the CMS agreed to apologize for the incident.

