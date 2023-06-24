Second cholera outbreak in Gujarat's Kalol

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Parts of Kalol in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar district have been declared cholera-affected after four cases were detected in the past few days. This is the second such outbreak in town since 2021. Although 11 more suspicious cases in the area have been discovered, the affected individuals are being treated and are stable, said officials.

Gandhinagar Collector Hitesh Koya told TNIE that a notification has been issued on Thursday declaring the area in a 2-kilometre radius as cholera-affected for a duration of one month. “A total of 35 teams are working to trace suspected cases. We have also instructed all public and private hospitals in Kalol to keep a close eye on patients and alert the authorities if they come across any suspected cases,” said Koya.

Cholera is an acute diarrhoeal infection caused by ingestion of food or water contaminated with the bacterium Vibrio cholerae. It can cause severe diarrhoea, dehydration and prove fatal if untreated. In Kalol, the disease is suspected to have started due to contaminated water, said the official.

