Home Nation

Second cholera outbreak in Gujarat's Kalol

Gandhinagar Collector  Hitesh Koya have instructed all public and private hospitals in Kalol to keep a close eye on patients and alert the authorities if they come across any suspected cases. 

Published: 24th June 2023 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2023 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

Fever, sick , hospital , disease , Influenza

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Parts of Kalol in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar district have been declared cholera-affected after four cases were detected in the past few days. This is the second such outbreak in town since 2021. Although 11 more suspicious cases in the area have been discovered, the affected individuals are being treated and are stable, said officials.

Gandhinagar Collector Hitesh Koya told TNIE that a notification has been issued on Thursday declaring the area in a 2-kilometre radius as cholera-affected for a duration of one month. “A total of 35 teams are working to trace suspected cases. We have also instructed all public and private hospitals in Kalol to keep a close eye on patients and alert the authorities if they come across any suspected cases,” said Koya.

Cholera is an acute diarrhoeal infection caused by ingestion of food or water contaminated with the bacterium Vibrio cholerae. It can cause severe diarrhoea, dehydration and prove fatal if untreated. In Kalol, the disease is suspected to have started due to contaminated water, said the official.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cholera outbreak Kalol Gujarat
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp