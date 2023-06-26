Home Nation

Lightning kills 4 in Rajasthan as state receives first Monsoon rains

Apart from the four deceased, four more individuals were injured in the state after lightning struck a tree they were sitting under.

By PTI

JAIPUR: Four people were killed and many others injured in incidents of lightning strikes in Rajasthan as the first Monsoon rains were received in some parts of the state, officials said on Monday.

The deaths were reported from Pali, Baran and Chittorgarh districts, they said.

Dinesh (21) died after being struck by lightning in Pali district on Sunday evening, police said.

In Baran's Patpadi, two cousins Hariram (46) and Kamal (32) were killed in lightning strikes, while a 10-year-old girl was fatally struck in Chittorgarh, police said.

Monsoon entered parts of the state on Sunday, bringing light to moderate rains and heavy rains in some districts of Udaipur, Kota, Bikaner, and Jaipur divisions.

A Meteorological Department spokesman said that till Monday morning, 10 cm of rainfall was recorded in Kathumar of Alwar and Khamnaur of Rajsamand districts.

Surajgarh of Jhunjhunu recorded 8 cm rainfall, while 7 cm precipitation was recorded in Bhainsrodgarh of Chittorgarh, Ajitgarh of Sikar, and Kota districts' Ramganj Mandi, the spokesperson said.

Alwar's Kotkasim received 6 cm rainfall and Dausa's Baswar 6 cm, while many other places recorded rainfall ranging from 1-5 cm.

In Badoli Ghata Gram Panchayat of Nimbahera sub-division, three brothers and their nephew were injured while lightning struck a tree they were sitting under while it was raining.

All four have been admitted to the district hospital in Nimbaheda, police said.

Radheshyam Sharma, in charge of the Meteorological Center, Jaipur, said that there is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall in several districts including Ajmer, Alwar, Banswara, Baran, Bharatpur, Bhilwara, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Dholpur, Dungarpur, Jaipur in the coming days.

The department has also issued an orange alert (be aware) for some districts including Ajmer, Bhilwara, and Tonk.

