Tapas Das, founding member of Kolkata rock band passes away

According to a report, his works are known for their unique blend of baul, jazz and rock music and in-depth and revolutionary lyrics. 

Published: 26th June 2023 12:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2023 12:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: Tapas Das, also known as Bapi-da, who was one of the founding members of the legendary Bengali rock band, Moheener Ghoraguli, passed away on Sunday. He was 69.

Tapas Das was undergoing treatment for cancer at the SSKM Hospital in Kolkata where he succumbed.

Bapi-da was one of the founding members of Mohiner Ghoraguli. The band was launched in 1975.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee mourned the death of Bapi-da.

