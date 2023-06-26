Tapas Das, founding member of Kolkata rock band passes away

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: Tapas Das, also known as Bapi-da, who was one of the founding members of the legendary Bengali rock band, Moheener Ghoraguli, passed away on Sunday. He was 69.

Tapas Das was undergoing treatment for cancer at the SSKM Hospital in Kolkata where he succumbed.

Haay Bhalobashi - First Rock Concert – Remembering Moheener Ghoraguli: http://t.co/BnLStxsDyT via @YouTube August 26, 2015

Bapi-da was one of the founding members of Mohiner Ghoraguli. The band was launched in 1975.

According to a report, his works are known for their unique blend of baul, jazz and rock music and in-depth and revolutionary lyrics.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee mourned the death of Bapi-da.

I mourn the death of Tapas Das ( Bapi da), who was a part of India's first rock band in Bangla, Moheener Ghoraguli. He was diagnosed with terminal illness and our government bore his full treatment costs at SSKM hospital for months as our humble support to the talented artiste's… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 25, 2023

