Chandigarh Diary: Will soon reveal my side of story, says Guv Purohit

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit slammed Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann after the CM launched potshots in the state assembly against Purohit.

Published: 27th June 2023 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2023 07:50 AM

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit slammed Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann after the CM launched potshots in the state assembly against Purohit. While addressing a press conference at the Punjab Raj Bhawan last week he quipped that he had to talk to journalists to tell his side of story if insults are unleashed against him, “I will preserve the constitution, he may get angry at me, I do not care. If he is studying in a school, then I have retired as the headmaster of that school. It does not bother me,’’ he said and added that he will test the skills of the journalists how the copy is written as subjects have been intermingled.

Mann performs yoga only for 10 minutes
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann who attended the ‘CM Di Yogshala’ on June 20 at PAP Grounds in Jalandhar performed Yoga for about ten minutes before leaving the event to attend the special assembly session that day. He just looked at his security detail and left while the trainers at the event were giving instructions to the participants. Mann was accompanied by Member of Parliament of Rajya Sabha Raghav Chadha on one side and cabinet minister Balkar Singh on other side at the event. Also, the hoardings of the event were put across the state.

Shah’s security personnel arrange for water
At the recent rally of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Gurdaspur on completion of nine years of the central government rule, instructions had been given to local organizers to arrange water bottles of a certain brand for him. However, these could not be arranged from Gurdaspur, the party workers in Amritsar were sent a SOS to arrange for the same and reach Gurdaspur. They, too, failed to find that brand of water bottles.  After the rally, when the senior BJP leader asked for water following his speech, the organisers couldn’t provide one. Finally, his security personnel saved the day and fetched it from the stored stock in his helicopter parked nearby.

Harpreet Bajwa
Our correspondent in Chandigarh
hsbajwa73@gmail.com

