Chhattisgarh: Popular YouTuber Devraj Patel killed in road accident

By Online Desk

Popular YouTuber Devraj Patel was killed in a road accident on Monday.

The bike the 22-year-old Patel from Chhattisgarh was pillion-riding collided with a truck. He suffered serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, reports said.

“दिल से बुरा लगता है” से करोड़ों लोगों के बीच अपनी जगह बनाने वाले, हम सबको हंसाने वाले देवराज पटेल आज हमारे बीच से चले गए.



इस बाल उम्र में अद्भुत प्रतिभा की क्षति बहुत दुखदायी है.



ईश्वर उनके परिवार और चाहने वालों को यह दुःख सहने की शक्ति दे. ओम् शांति: pic.twitter.com/6kRMQ94o4v — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) June 26, 2023

Reports quoting officials said that he was returning from Nava Raipur after filming a video when the accident occurred under the jurisdiction of Telibandha police station limits.

Devraj shot to fame with his YouTube channel ‘Dil se bura lagta hai.’

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel expressed his condolences. While condoling Devraj's death, Baghel tweeted a video of the YouTuber and said, "The loss of such an incredible talent at such a young age is deeply saddening."



Popular YouTuber Devraj Patel was killed in a road accident on Monday. The bike the 22-year-old Patel from Chhattisgarh was pillion-riding collided with a truck. He suffered serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, reports said. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “दिल से बुरा लगता है” से करोड़ों लोगों के बीच अपनी जगह बनाने वाले, हम सबको हंसाने वाले देवराज पटेल आज हमारे बीच से चले गए. इस बाल उम्र में अद्भुत प्रतिभा की क्षति बहुत दुखदायी है. ईश्वर उनके परिवार और चाहने वालों को यह दुःख सहने की शक्ति दे. ओम् शांति: pic.twitter.com/6kRMQ94o4v — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) June 26, 2023 Reports quoting officials said that he was returning from Nava Raipur after filming a video when the accident occurred under the jurisdiction of Telibandha police station limits. Devraj shot to fame with his YouTube channel ‘Dil se bura lagta hai.’ Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel expressed his condolences. While condoling Devraj's death, Baghel tweeted a video of the YouTuber and said, "The loss of such an incredible talent at such a young age is deeply saddening."