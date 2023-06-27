Home Nation

Chhattisgarh: Popular YouTuber Devraj Patel killed in road accident

The bike on which the young YouTuber was pillion-riding collided with a truck. Though he was rushed to a hospital he was declared brought dead.

Popular YouTuber Devraj Patel was killed in a road accident on Monday.

The bike the 22-year-old Patel from Chhattisgarh was pillion-riding collided with a truck. He suffered serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, reports said.

Reports quoting officials said that he was returning from Nava Raipur after filming a video when the accident occurred under the jurisdiction of Telibandha police station limits.  

Devraj shot to fame with his YouTube channel ‘Dil se bura lagta hai.’

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel expressed his condolences. While condoling Devraj's death, Baghel tweeted a video of the YouTuber and said, "The loss of such an incredible talent at such a young age is deeply saddening."
 

