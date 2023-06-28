Graphic novel on UP CM Adityanath launched for young readers

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: ‘Ajay to Yogi Adityanath’, a graphic novel for young readers on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, was launched in Chennai on Tuesday. The novel by Shantanu Gupta, who has written two bestseller titles on the UP CM, was launched at the Chinmaya Heritage Centre in Chennai, with over 800 children participating in the event.

This book was earlier launched in more than 51 schools in Uttar Pradesh, coinciding with the 51st birthday of CM Yogi on June 5. Speaking at the Chennai launch, Thuglak editor S Gurumurthy said that this is the first time that he is making an exception for a book launch of a living politician.

He said he has made this exception because it is a book on Yogi Adityanath who transformed the negative perception of Uttar Pradesh into a transformative development story. On the occasion, Shantanu conducted a quiz on Yogi Adityanath and Uttar Pradesh. He also unveiled the Tamil cover of this graphic novel.

