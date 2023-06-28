Home Nation

Graphic novel on UP CM Adityanath launched for young readers

The novel by Shantanu Gupta, who has written two bestseller titles on the UP CM, was launched at the Chinmaya Heritage Centre in Chennai, with over 800 children participating in the event.

Published: 28th June 2023 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2023 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  ‘Ajay to Yogi Adityanath’, a graphic novel for young readers on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, was launched in Chennai on Tuesday. The novel by Shantanu Gupta, who has written two bestseller titles on the UP CM, was launched at the Chinmaya Heritage Centre in Chennai, with over 800 children participating in the event.

This book was earlier launched in more than 51 schools in Uttar Pradesh, coinciding with the 51st birthday of CM Yogi on June 5. Speaking at the Chennai launch, Thuglak editor S Gurumurthy said that this is the first time that he is making an exception for a book launch of a living politician.

He said he has made this exception because it is a book on Yogi Adityanath who transformed the negative perception of Uttar Pradesh into a transformative development story. On the occasion, Shantanu conducted a quiz on Yogi Adityanath and Uttar Pradesh. He also unveiled the Tamil cover of this graphic novel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yogi AdityanathAjay Bisht
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp