Home Nation

Punjab businessman befriends stranger and kills him to fake own death, claim Rs 4 crore insurance money

Gurpreet had suffered losses in his business and hatched a conspiracy with his wife and four others to fake his death in order to claim insurance money worth Rs 4 crore, the police said.

Published: 28th June 2023 10:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2023 10:39 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

FATEHGARH SAHIB (Punjab): Facing losses, a businessman allegedly killed a man here to fake his death and claim insurance money, police said on Wednesday.

Gurpreet Singh of Ramdas Nagar area, his wife Khushdeep Kaur and four others have been arrested for killing Sukhjeet Singh, said Senior Superintendent of Police Ravjot Kaur Grewal.

The matter came to light after Sukhjeet's wife Jeevandeep Kaur reported him missing, according to police.

Gurpreet had suffered losses in his business and hatched a conspiracy with his wife and four others -- Sukhwinder Singh Sangha, Jaspal Singh, Dinesh Kumar and Rajesh Kumar -- to fake his death in order to claim insurance money worth Rs 4 crore, the police said.

Gurpreet befriended Sukhjeet, a resident of the Sainpur area, with the intention of killing him. The victim went missing on June 19, following which his wife lodged a police complaint in the matter, they said.

Sukhjeet's motorcycle and slippers were found near a canal on Patiala road and police initially suspected that he had committed suicide, they added.

Sukhjeet's wife told police that Gurpreet had been buying her husband liquor for the past few days.

When police inquired into this, Gurpreet's family told them that he had died in a road accident, the police said.

This raised suspicion and Gurpreet's family was questioned again. It was then found that Gurpreet was alive and had hatched a conspiracy with his wife and others to fake his death to claim insurance money worth Rs 4 crore, they said.

During the investigation, it was found that Gurpreet's family had lodged a complaint at the Rajpura police station on June 20 claiming he had died in a road accident.

On June 19, Gurpreet spiked Sukhjeet's drink, causing him to fall unconscious.

Then Gurpreet changed his clothes and crushed him under a truck to ensure that he could not be identified, the police said.

Gurpreet's wife identified Sukhjeet's mutilated body as that of her husband, they said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Punjab businessman insurance money murder
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp