8,000 pilgrims stranded on Badrinath highway after massive landslide

Vehicles queued up on both sides of the highway. There is a jam of about six kilometres here. Army personnel are also stuck in the jam. The highway could not be opened till late in the night.

Published: 29th June 2023 10:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2023 01:20 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image: Badrinath National Highway.

By Narendra Sethi
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: In Uttarakhand, 8,000 pilgrims are stranded on Badrinath National Highway due to a
landslide at Village Chhinka due to heavy rains last night.

At the same time, about 100 meters of the highway has been damaged and washed away. Vehicles queued up on both sides of the highway. There is a jam of about six kilometres here. Army personnel are also stuck in the jam. The highway could not be opened till late in the night.

According to information received from administrative sources, "There has been no movement 
of vehicles till evening, due to which the pilgrims are stranded on the highway." At the same time, due to the highway jam, the police administration stopped the passengers at Badrinath Dham, Joshimath, Pipalkoti, Chamoli, Karnprayag regions. 

Chamoli District Disaster Management Officer Nand Kishore Joshi had earlier said that the highway would be opened for vehicular traffic by 6 pm, but the work of clearing the debris was hampered as it turned dark. Water bottles and biscuits were given to the pilgrims by the administration. 

According to the police, "The pilgrims have got some relief as there are enough shops in the area. At the same time, JCB machines of NHIDCL are engaged in opening the highway since 9 am. In Gopeshwar too, three vehicles that were parked in a parking lot were buried under the debris this morning due to heavy rains since last night.

