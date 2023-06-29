Home Nation

Congress demands transparency in India-US drone deal

The Congress asked the government why no Cabinet Committee on Security meeting was held to decide on the predator drone procurement, and why higher prices were being paid for these drones.

Published: 29th June 2023 12:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2023 12:16 AM   |  A+A-

US President Joe Biden laughs as he offers a toast during a State Dinner for India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House in Washington, Thursday, June 22, 2023. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Days after India signed a $3 billion deal with the US to procure 31 MQ-9B Predator UAV drones, the Congress on Wednesday demanded complete transparency into the agreement and also questioned the Centre about the price which it claims is four times higher than compared to other nations.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said that "during his state visit to the US, Prime Minister Narendra Modi signed a deal to procure 31 Predator drones".

But he added that "we fear what happened with the Rafale deal is being repeated with the Predator agreement".

Questioning the price of the Predator drones, Khera said: "What other countries are buying at less than four times, India is buying 31 predator drones at $3 billion."

He said that for the whopping price tag, the Defence Ministry had to release an official PIB clarification and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had to clarify that on record.

"But the people of India need answers on the process," Khera said, adding that these drones are of outdated technology and being bought for four times higher price, that too after putting Rs 1,500 crore in DRDO for RUSTOM and Ghatak series drones.

He questioned why no Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as reported by several news outlets, has given a nod to General Electric manufacturing F-414 jet engines in India through 100 per cent manufacturing route in collaboration with HAL on June 14 but interestingly, there was no green signal given by CCS to the $ 3 billion drone deal with the US.

The Congress asked the government why no CCS meeting was held to decide on the predator drone procurement, and why higher prices were being paid for these drones.

Khera further asked that when the Indian Air Force (IAF) was having issues with higher prices then what was the urgency for the drone deal with the US.

He also questioned that when IAF has a requirement of 18 drones why the 31 drone deal.

The Congress leader also questioned what is the relationship of the GE Atomic CEO with people in government.

"Complete transparency should be brought into the drone deal. Modi government has been known for putting national security in danger," Khera demanded.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
31 MQ-9B Predator UAV drones India-US deal Congress Party
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp