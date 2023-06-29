In dig at Congress, Amit Shah says it failed to re-launch Rahul Gandhi as PM candidate

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday alleged that the Congress failed to re-launch its former president Rahul Gandhi as the Prime Ministerial candidate for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls at a meeting of Opposition parties in Patna on June 23.

Mounting a scathing attack on the Congress, Shah said it has been launching its leader as the PM candidate in every general election. “Even in the Opposition parties' meeting held in Patna recently, the Congress made an abortive attempt to re-launch Rahul as the PM candidate for the next Lok Sabha election,” he said. In contrast, it is the people who launch BJP leader Narendra Modi as the PM candidate, he added.

Taking a jibe at Nitish Kumar, Shah said the Bihar CM convened a meeting of more than 20 Opposition parties in the state capital in a bid to project himself as the PM candidate. “He has, in fact, sat in the lap of the Congress to fulfill his dream to become PM,” he claimed.

Shah said the Opposition leaders' meeting was nothing but a congregation of the corrupt. He alleged that these corrupt leaders have been accused of plundering public money worth Rs 20 lakh crore across the country. He claimed that Nitish Kumar became the chief minister of Bihar with the support of the BJP. “Yet he has been raising fingers and asking questions about development,” he said.

He said Nitish rose to prominence on the basis of his anti-Lalu and anti-corruption campaign in Bihar. “But he has now preferred to seek support of the Congress and RJD, which are embroiled in corruption charges. He lost his credibility due to frequently changing sides,” he added.

He said the people of Bihar voted in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls. In 2014, the NDA had won 31 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar and 39 seats in 2019. “I am of the view that the people will once again elect Narendra Modi as PM in the 2024 Lok Sabha election as well,” he said.

He also highlighted the achievements of PM Narendra Modi in the last nine years and talked about the removal of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojna, distribution of free ration to the poor, health insurance coverage of the poor upto Rs 5 lakh and tap water connections under Jal Jivan Mission. Earlier, Bihar BJP president Samrat Choudhary said the people of the state would give 40 out of 40 Lok Sabha seats to the NDA in next year's Lok Sabha polls.

