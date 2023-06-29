Modi meets BJP top brass, discusses organisational rejig ahead of polls

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may make some crucial changes within the organisation on Thursday or a day after, to strengthen the party ahead of the next general elections due in 2024 and the assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana.

Late on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting with BJP’s senior leaders including Amit Shah, JP Nadda and BL Santosh at his residence and reportedly did some brainstorming over the proposed moves to be taken within the party.

Sources said the meeting held wider discussions over issues such as making some addition to the party organisation and appointing four to five new general secretaries and others at the party’s top ranks, to ensure equal representation from across the country.

If sources are to be believed, BJP chief JP Nadda, organisational head BL Santosh or party headquarters-in-charge Arun Singh may announce the final decisions either on Thursday or soon after that day.

Apart from making a well-calculated move within the organisation, the sources also hinted that the PM reviewed the party’s preparations for the upcoming elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, in view of the emerging political situations in each of these states.

“The PM might have certainly discussed every aspect of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) after speaking about it in Madhya Pradesh on June 27, as UCC has become one of the prime concerns for the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls,” hinted a senior party functionary, preferring anonymity.

The leaders’ meeting continued for an hour, with the PM going through every issue minutely and giving a final say on vital issues like making changes in the organisation in a very cautious and calculated manner, according to sources.

Jaishankar's Rajya Sabha tenure to end soon

TNIE has reliably learnt that some discussions were held over the possible reshuffle in the Union Cabinet, as the tenure of some of the BJP Rajya Sabha MPs is soon to end either this month or in the coming months.

External Affairs minister S Jaishankar’s tenure in the Rajya Sabha will end next month and the election for Rajya Sabha seats that will soon fall vacant has also been announced. Sources said the leaders had discussed this as well and the new face in place of Jaishankar will be fielded soon.

It is believed that the BJP wants Jaishankar to contest Lok Sabha elections from the New Delhi seat and if this is going to be true, the BJP may soon announce a new face for the Rajya Sabha elections in July, to be held for 10 vacant seats.

“Everything will be cleared in the next few days after this meeting,” a BJP leader said.

