Home Nation

Modi meets BJP top brass, discusses organisational rejig ahead of polls

If sources are to be believed, BJP chief JP Nadda, organisational head BL Santosh or party headquarters-in-charge Arun Singh may announce the final decisions either on Thursday or soon after that day.

Published: 29th June 2023 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2023 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)

FILE - PM Narendra Modi met with top BJP leaders to discuss the saffron party's strategy for the upcoming assembly elections in multiple states. (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Bharatiya Janata Party  (BJP) may make some crucial changes within the organisation on Thursday or a day after, to strengthen the party ahead of the next general elections due in 2024 and the assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana.

Late on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting with BJP’s senior leaders including Amit Shah, JP Nadda and BL Santosh at his residence and reportedly did some brainstorming over the proposed moves to be taken within the party.

Sources said the meeting held wider discussions over issues such as making some addition to the party organisation and appointing four to five new general secretaries and others at the party’s top ranks, to ensure equal representation from across the country.

If sources are to be believed, BJP chief JP Nadda, organisational head BL Santosh or party headquarters-in-charge Arun Singh may announce the final decisions either on Thursday or soon after that day.

Apart from making a well-calculated move within the organisation, the sources also hinted that the PM reviewed the party’s preparations for the upcoming elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, in view of the emerging political situations in each of these states.

“The PM might have certainly discussed every aspect of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) after speaking about it in Madhya Pradesh on June 27, as UCC has become one of the prime concerns for the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls,” hinted a senior party functionary, preferring anonymity.

The leaders’ meeting continued for an hour, with the PM going through every issue minutely and giving a final say on vital issues like making changes in the organisation in a very cautious and calculated manner, according to sources.

Jaishankar's Rajya Sabha tenure to end soon

TNIE has reliably learnt that some discussions were held over the possible reshuffle in the Union Cabinet, as the tenure of some of the BJP Rajya Sabha MPs is soon to end either this month or in the coming months.

External Affairs minister S Jaishankar’s tenure in the Rajya Sabha will end next month and the election for Rajya Sabha seats that will soon fall vacant has also been announced. Sources said the leaders had discussed this as well and the new face in place of Jaishankar will be fielded soon.

It is believed that the BJP wants Jaishankar to contest Lok Sabha elections from the New Delhi seat and if this is going to be true, the BJP may soon announce a new face for the Rajya Sabha elections in July, to be held for 10 vacant seats.

“Everything will be cleared in the next few days after this meeting,” a BJP leader said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJPNarendra ModiJP NaddaTelangana electionsmadhya pradesh electionsRajasthan ElectionsChhattisgarh electionsBL Santosh
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp