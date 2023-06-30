BJP finalising blueprint on 2024 poll strategy

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is believed to have prepared a blueprint for the upcoming 2024 general election.

A comprehensive micromanagement-based strategy is in the final stage of completion, according to sources.

Party president JP Nadda, along with other top leaders, will be chairing a series of consultative meetings with leaders including the CMs and deputy CMs of BJP-ruled states and members of party executive committee soon.

“The party’s think-tank, comprising principal strategist Amit Shah, president JP Nadda and other core members, has divided the country into three regions South, North and East to cover all 543 Lok Sabha constituencies. Under the south region, all 129 Lok Sabha constituencies, Telangana( 17), Kerala(20), Tamil Nadu(39), Karnataka(28) and Andhra Pradesh(25 Lok Sabha seats) will be covered through micro-management of booths with a target of winning at least 80-95 seats,” a source aid.

Similarly, 42 seats in West Bengal and 14 seats in Assam under the Eastern India plan. The party president will chair meetings with in charge of state units, party state presidents, senior office-bearers, and seven Morchas “The meeting of JP Nadda with them would have wider discussions on the blueprint as to how to act and simplify the party functioning ahead of next LS polls in effective ways,” said a source.

After the poll debacle in Karnataka, the BJP is learnt to have devised a new strategy for south Indian states keeping its social and religion-wise factors as the centre point.

