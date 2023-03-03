Results unlikely to impact 2024: Kharge

Preetha Nair By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After its dismal performance in three North Eastern states, Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday said that the results are not likely to reflect on the 2024 General elections as usually northeast parties go with the parties in power at the Centre.

The Congress Chief, however, added that many leaders in the Northeast are committed to national-level politics. While terming the election results of the assembly polls to three North Eastern states as disappointing, AICC General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said that the victory in three bypoll is encouraging,

“INC wins Kasba Peth in Maharashtra after 33 years, INC wins Sagardighi seat in West Bengal after 51 years, INC up from 0 seats to 5 in Tripura, 5 seats in Meghalaya (Despite hijacking of 21 sitting MLAs), Tamil Nadu By-Election INC, ” said Ramesh in a tweet. Referring to the bypoll win in West Bengal, Congress general secretary K C Venugopal said in a tweet, “The message is clear - no battle is difficult if fought with all our might. This is a watershed moment for INC’s re-emergence.”

The CPI (M) which was in a pre-poll alliance with the Congress in Tripura, however, said that the BJP achieved the majority after spending unprecedented amounts of money and other malpractices. Out of 60 seats, the Left-Congress alliance bagged 14 seats.

NEW DELHI: After its dismal performance in three North Eastern states, Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday said that the results are not likely to reflect on the 2024 General elections as usually northeast parties go with the parties in power at the Centre. The Congress Chief, however, added that many leaders in the Northeast are committed to national-level politics. While terming the election results of the assembly polls to three North Eastern states as disappointing, AICC General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said that the victory in three bypoll is encouraging, “INC wins Kasba Peth in Maharashtra after 33 years, INC wins Sagardighi seat in West Bengal after 51 years, INC up from 0 seats to 5 in Tripura, 5 seats in Meghalaya (Despite hijacking of 21 sitting MLAs), Tamil Nadu By-Election INC, ” said Ramesh in a tweet. Referring to the bypoll win in West Bengal, Congress general secretary K C Venugopal said in a tweet, “The message is clear - no battle is difficult if fought with all our might. This is a watershed moment for INC’s re-emergence.” The CPI (M) which was in a pre-poll alliance with the Congress in Tripura, however, said that the BJP achieved the majority after spending unprecedented amounts of money and other malpractices. Out of 60 seats, the Left-Congress alliance bagged 14 seats. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });