Home Nation

Results unlikely to impact 2024: Kharge

The Congress Chief, however added that many leaders in Northeast are committed to national level politics. 

Published: 03rd March 2023 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2023 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. (File Photo | PTI)

By Preetha Nair
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After its dismal performance in three North Eastern states, Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday said that the results are not likely to reflect on the 2024 General elections as usually northeast parties go with the parties in power at the Centre.  
The Congress Chief, however, added that many leaders in the Northeast are committed to national-level politics. While terming the election results of the assembly polls to three North Eastern states as disappointing, AICC General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said that the victory in three bypoll is encouraging,

“INC wins Kasba Peth in Maharashtra after 33 years, INC wins Sagardighi seat in West Bengal after 51 years, INC up from 0 seats to 5 in Tripura, 5 seats in Meghalaya (Despite hijacking of 21 sitting MLAs), Tamil Nadu By-Election INC, ” said Ramesh in a tweet. Referring to the bypoll win in West Bengal, Congress general secretary K C Venugopal said in a tweet, “The message is clear - no battle is difficult if fought with all our might. This is a watershed moment for INC’s re-emergence.”

The CPI (M) which was in a pre-poll alliance with the Congress in Tripura,  however, said that the BJP achieved the majority after spending unprecedented amounts of money and other malpractices. Out of 60 seats, the Left-Congress alliance bagged 14 seats. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
North Eastern states Polls Mallikarjun Kharge
India Matters
Karnataka Lokayukta Bangalore City police has recovered Rs 6 crore cash from house of Prashanth Madal, Chief Accountant, BWSSB. (Photo | Express)
Rs 6 crores recovered from house of Karnataka BJP MLA's son
Rahul Gandhi during a lecture at Cambridge University. (Photo | Twitter, @sampitroda)
"I had Pegasus on my phone, Indian democracy under attack": Rahul Gandhi at Cambridge lecture
Australian batter Travis Head plays a shot during the third day of the 3rd test cricket match between India and Australia, at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on March 3, 2023 (Photo | PTI)
Australia crush India by nine wickets, qualify for World Test Championship final
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Meghalaya post-poll violence: Several injured, one found dead

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp