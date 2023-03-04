Chandigarh Diary: Amid tussle, Mann seen at Governor’s function

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

Amid tussle, Mann seen at Governor’s function

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann was seen attending the wedding ceremony of the granddaughter of Governor Banwarilal Purohit in Delhi. Both have lately been at loggerheads with each other. Speculation was rife about whether Mann would attend the function as in October last year, he failed to show up at a dinner hosted by Purohit in honour of President Droupadi Murmu. Other political leaders from Punjab who attended the wedding ceremony included Punjab Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, former Deputy CM Sukhjinder Randhawa, BJP leader Sunil Jakhar and former Punjab Assembly Speaker Rana KP Singh.

Ministers line up to meet injured cop

Jugraj Singh, SP Amritsar (rural), who is a former national hockey player, was among the six cops injured in a clash with the supporters of radical preacher Amrit Pal Singh at the Ajnala Police Station. Ever since he got injured, visitors have been queuing up to enquire about his health and wish him a speedy recovery. These included Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikramjit Singh Majithia, former Congress MLA from Ajnala Harpartap Singh Ajnala besides two state cabinet ministers Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal and Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjer. Many other well-wishers too have turned up by his bedside to inquire about his health.

Village youth lauded by PM for cleanliness drive

In the recent ‘Mann Ki Baat’, PM Narendra Modi was all praise for the youth of Dulheri village of Bhiwani in Haryana who are running a cleanliness campaign at the district headquarters. Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar also listened to the radio broadcast in Karnal. The state government in a statement noted that the PM said the enthusiasm and dedication shown by these youths have certainly changed the meaning of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. “These youth have decided to make Bhiwani city a role model in terms of cleanliness. Till now, these people have cleaned tons of garbage from different areas of the city,” said the PM.

