SC summons Andhra Pradesh govt over Kotia dispute

Published: 04th March 2023 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2023 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

A view of the Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (File Photo | Shekar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

KORAPUT/BHUBANESWAR: In a significant development, the Supreme Court on Friday summoned the Andhra Pradesh government and the Centre over the ongoing Kotia dispute. In response to a contempt of petition filed by the Odisha government, the apex court asked AP to reply within 28 days of the notice.

The SC has also directed the neighbouring state to appear before the court by an advocate-on-record to answer the Odisha government’s claim and be prepared to produce all witnesses and documents in support of their case.  

State’s counsel Sibo Sankar Mishra said the AP government has been summoned to submit its reply in response to the Odisha government’s claims within four weeks.

Arguing for the state, Mishra had earlier informed the apex court that Kotia panchayat is an integral part of Odisha and AP has been trying to capture the bordering panchayat.

The state government had filed a contempt petition against the AP government for not maintaining the status quo in Kotia as directed by the SC in 1968 and 2006.

Despite the SC status quo order, the AP government held panchayat elections in Kotia in February last year and its officials are regularly visiting to lure the residents by promising them welfare measures. 

